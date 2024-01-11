CVG flights largely unaffected after Alaska Airlines incident, grounding order

Flights at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport have been largely unaffected by the grounding of some Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Flights at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport have been largely unaffected after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered the grounding of some Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

That order came after an Alaska Airlines flight from Portland, Oregon to Ontario, California made a dramatic emergency landing late Friday night when a piece of the fuselage burst off at 16,000 feet.

In response to the Jan. 5 incident, Alaska Airlines announced its decision Wednesday morning to cancel all flights on 737 MAX 9 aircraft through Saturday, equating to between 110 to 115 flights per day.

"We regret the significant disruption that has been caused for our guests by cancellations due to these aircraft being out of service," Alaska Airlines said in a statement. "However, the safety of our employees and guests is our highest priority and we will only return these aircraft to service when all findings have been fully resolved and meet all FAA and Alaska’s stringent standards."

How many aircraft are impacted by grounding order?

The FAA's order affects about 171 planes worldwide. Alaska Airlines and United Airlines are the main operators of the MAX 9 in the U.S. and expect the grounding to significantly impact their operations in the coming days.

"Every Boeing 737-9 Max with a plug door will remain grounded until the FAA finds each can safely return to operation," the FAA said in a statement.

Both Alaska and United are offering flexible rebooking policies for flights affected by the current grounding order. Travelers are urged to check with their airline and keep an eye out for notifications if they think their travel could be impacted.

Have any CVG flights been impacted?

Roughly a dozen flights on these aircraft were scheduled for this month at CVG, said airport spokesperson Mindy Kershner. Most of those flights, however, already happened and there are only five Alaska Airlines flights from CVG to Seattle remaining, the next of which is scheduled for Jan. 15.

Kershner said a few of those earlier flights may have been canceled, but she couldn't speak to how many.

A total of six Alaska Airlines flights and four United Airlines flights at CVG were canceled from Sunday through Wednesday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. It's not clear how many of those flights were MAX 9 aircraft.

As of Wednesday evening, FlightAware's data for CVG showed no Alaska or United cancellations Thursday and one Alaska cancellation Friday.

What happened to Alaska Airlines flight 1282?

Shortly after taking off from Portland, a mid-cabin door plug separated from the fuselage of Alaska Airlines flight 1282.

The plug was in place because some manufacturers configure their planes in a way that requires more emergency exits onboard. Alaska’s seating configuration did not require that extra exit, so the door frame was blocked instead.

The airline said some passengers had injuries that required medical attention after landing.

