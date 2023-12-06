CVG launches zTrip, its newest 'cutting-edge' taxicab service for travelers

Travelers at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport will now have access to a new taxicab service taking them anywhere they need to go in Greater Cincinnati and beyond.

CVG has partnered with zTrip to provide the new service − now available at Ground Transport East − which airport officials lauded as a "cutting-edge transportation service" that combines the safety standards of traditional taxi services with the convenience of ride-hailing apps like Uber.

"We are pleased to welcome zTrip to provide on-demand taxi services for our travelers,” Candace McGraw, chief executive officer of CVG Airport, said in a statement. "This partnership will enhance the travel experience by providing another ground transportation option that is convenient and reliable.”

While CVG has used other taxi cab operators in the past, the level and quality of service provided to travelers varied, said Mindy Kershner, a CVG spokesperson. With zTrip, the airport is looking to provide a reliable level of service and security to its travelers.

zTrip's drivers are fully insured and have undergone comprehensive background checks, and travelers will have the option to select their preferred driver in the app or call the driver directly, according to an airport news release.

Kershner added that zTrip offers set pricing and there are options for getting a ride that don't involve using the app. Travelers also have the choice to pay with cash or card.

"It appeals to several different segments of our traveler base," Kershner said.

She said there's no limit to how far a zTrip ride from CVG can go, so travelers shouldn't worry about whether they'll be able to make it to their destination.

New zTrip app users can enter the promo code CVG for $10 in ride credits until Dec. 31. The app is available for download on the Apple iTunes and Google Play stores.

A full list of ground transportation services offered by CVG can be found on the airport's website.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: CVG airport launches new zTrip taxicab service for travelers