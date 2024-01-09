CVG to offer nonstop flights to this sunny city starting in May

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport will soon offer two new nonstop flight routes.

Breeze Airways announced Tuesday it will add new nonstop routes from Cincinnati to San Diego and Hartford, Connecticut starting May 2. These routes will mark the first nonstop option for Cincinnati travelers to both cities.

“We’re pleased that Breeze will provide nonstop service to San Diego and Hartford to complement its other service offerings,” Candace McGraw, chief executive officer at CVG, said in a press release. “We’re only a month away from Breeze’s one-year anniversary at CVG and their overall performance has been strong.”

To celebrate the new routes, Breeze is offering discounted fares:

Buy a one-way ticket for the new route by Jan. 15 for as little as $59. Ticket must be used by Sept. 3.

Get 35% off all roundtrip fares, to any city, on flights between Jan. 15 and May 22 using the promotional code "GETFRESH." Tickets must be purchased with the code on Breeze's website or app by midnight on Jan. 12.

Here are the San Diego, Hartford route details:

Flights travel from Cincinnati to Hartford, Connecticut on Thursdays, Sundays and Tuesdays. This route is seasonal and offers a summer service.

Flights from Cincinnati to San Diego are on Thursdays, Sundays and Tuesdays.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati travelers will soon be able to fly nonstop to San Diego