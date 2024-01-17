CVG runs on Dunkin'? Airport to replace Starbucks stores with doughnut chain

Coffee lovers may be divided on a new dining option coming to the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

The airport announced several new restaurants expected to open in the coming months on Tuesday. Among the changes, Dunkin' will replace both of CVG's Starbucks stores.

According to the press release, the coffee and doughnut chain will take the place of Starbucks in Concourse A and B, the airport's only two locations.

SSP America will operate the new Dunkin' stores. In the release, Paul Loupakos, SSP America's senior vice president of Airport Development and Retention, said the company is focused on bringing a "taste of place" to CVG.

It's unclear when CVG will make the coffee chain shift. In an email to The Enquirer, CVG spokesperson Mindy Kershner said a specific timeline could not yet be shared.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Dunkin' in, Starbucks out: CVG making coffee chain change