Do CVR Energy's (NYSE:CVI) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is CVR Energy Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. We can see that in the last three years CVR Energy grew its EPS by 6.8% per year. This may not be setting the world alight, but it does show that EPS is on the upwards trend.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. CVR Energy shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 1.2% to 8.9%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are CVR Energy Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Prior to investment, it's always a good idea to check that the management team is paid reasonably. Pay levels around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. For companies with market capitalisations between US$2.0b and US$6.4b, like CVR Energy, the median CEO pay is around US$6.8m.

The CVR Energy CEO received US$3.9m in compensation for the year ending December 2021. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does CVR Energy Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of CVR Energy is that it is growing profits. On top of that, our faith in the board of directors is strengthened by the fact of the reasonable CEO pay. So all in all CVR Energy is worthy at least considering for your watchlist. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for CVR Energy (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

