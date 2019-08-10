(CVRS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

(NYSEMKT: CVRS)

Q2 2019 Earnings Call

, 8:30 a.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:





Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Casey, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Corindus Vascular Q2 2019 earnings conference call. [Operator instructions] Thank you.

Judy DiClemente, you may begin your conference.

Judy DiClemente -- Investor Relations

Thank you, Casey. Welcome to Corindus Vascular Robotics second-quarter 2019 earnings call. This is Judy DiClemente, investor relations for Corindus. With me on today's call are Corindus' chief executive officer, Mark Toland and Chief Financial Officer David Long.

This morning, the company issued two press releases: the first, announcing that Corindus has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Siemens Healthineers AG; and the second, announcing our financial results for the second quarter of 2019. Both press releases may be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Corindus website at www.corindus.com. Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that during this morning's call, we will be making forward-looking statements on a number of matters, including the proposed acquisition of Corindus by Siemens Healthineers, as well as Corindus' second-quarter financial results. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.





Please refer to the press releases we issued this morning for a fuller explanation of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, as well as the limits applicable to the forward-looking statements. The archived webcast of this call will be available for one year on our website. For the benefit of those who may be listening to the replay or archived webcast, this call was held and recorded on August 8, 2019. Since then, Corindus may have made announcements related to the topics discussed.

So please reference the company's most recent press releases and SEC filings. And with that, I'll turn the call over to Mark.

Mark Toland -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Judy. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. This is an exciting day for Corindus and our shareholders. As Judy mentioned, as I'm sure you have seen, this morning, we announced that we have entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by Siemens Healthineers AG.

Under the terms of that agreement, Siemens Medical Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of Siemens Healthineers, will acquire all issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Corindus for $4.28 per share in cash, representing an aggregate purchase price of approximately $1.1 billion. The transaction, which we believe provides immediate, compelling and certain value to our shareholders, is the culmination of our previously announced process to identify a strategic partner to optimize the development and commercial potential of our robotic platforms. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter, subject to Corindus shareholder approval and other customary closing conditions. Together with Siemens Healthineers, Corindus will be positioned to take our business to the next level and continue our success story.

Combining high-quality imaging, digital and artificial intelligence tools and precision robotics into a complete solution is at the core of improving clinical outcomes today and tomorrow. With this transaction, our vision of dramatically improving access to care for time-to-treat patients, such as stroke and heart attack victims, has taken a giant leap forward with Siemens Healthineers. An integrated robotics solution with advanced capabilities, such as remote, automation and AI, could lead toward a paradigm shift in how patients are treated. On the heels of this great news, I would like to turn our second quarter -- I would like to turn to our second-quarter performance.

Our numbers reflect the continuation of the positive momentum seen earlier this year. The clinical community, both in the United States and internationally, continues to embrace the potential of robotics to improve patient outcomes and extend access to care for underserved areas. Let me start with some highlights for the quarter. Revenue was $4.6 million, 175% increase from the $1.7 million in revenue in the second quarter of last year.