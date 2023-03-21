CVRx Touts Long-term Benefits For Barostim In Heart Failure Patients

CVRx Inc (NASDAQ: CVRX) announced detailed preliminary results of the post-market phase of the BeAT-HF trial at the second annual Technology and Heart Failure (HF) Therapeutics (THT) conference.

The company announced the preliminary topline results of the BeAT-HF (Baroreflex Activation Therapy for Heart Failure) post-market randomized clinical trial.

Safety - Major Adverse Neurological or Cardiovascular (MANCE) system or procedure-related event-free rate MANCE-free rate of 97%.

Long-term symptom improvement for Barostim Baroreflex Activation Therapy (BAT) vs. Control 6 Minute Hall Walk improved by 44 meters at 12 months. Quality of Life improved by 10 points on Minnesota Living with Heart Failure Questionnaire at 24 months. NYHA Class improved in 27% more BAT patients at 24 months.

Mortality (cardiovascular death, LVAD, heart transplant) and morbidity (HF hospitalizations, ER visits) – primary endpoint No statistically significant difference [Rate Ratio 0.94, (95% Confidence Interval 0.57, 1.57).

All-cause mortality (all-cause death, LVAD, heart transplant) 34% relative reduction in BAT vs. Control [Hazard Ratio 0.66 (95% CI 0.44, 1.007); nominal p=0.054]

Hierarchical composite of cardiovascular death, LVAD, heart transplant, HF hospitalization, and Quality of Life using Win Ratio A Win Ratio of 1.26 favored BAT vs. Control.

