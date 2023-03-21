CVRx Touts Long-term Benefits For Barostim In Heart Failure Patients

Vandana Singh
·1 min read

  • CVRx Inc (NASDAQ: CVRX) announced detailed preliminary results of the post-market phase of the BeAT-HF trial at the second annual Technology and Heart Failure (HF) Therapeutics (THT) conference.

  • The company announced the preliminary topline results of the BeAT-HF (Baroreflex Activation Therapy for Heart Failure) post-market randomized clinical trial.

  • Safety - Major Adverse Neurological or Cardiovascular (MANCE) system or procedure-related event-free rate

    • MANCE-free rate of 97%.

  • Long-term symptom improvement for Barostim Baroreflex Activation Therapy (BAT) vs. Control

    • 6 Minute Hall Walk improved by 44 meters at 12 months.

    • Quality of Life improved by 10 points on Minnesota Living with Heart Failure Questionnaire at 24 months.

    • NYHA Class improved in 27% more BAT patients at 24 months.

  • Mortality (cardiovascular death, LVAD, heart transplant) and morbidity (HF hospitalizations, ER visits) – primary endpoint

    • No statistically significant difference [Rate Ratio 0.94, (95% Confidence Interval 0.57, 1.57).

  • All-cause mortality (all-cause death, LVAD, heart transplant)

    • 34% relative reduction in BAT vs. Control [Hazard Ratio 0.66 (95% CI 0.44, 1.007); nominal p=0.054]

  • Hierarchical composite of cardiovascular death, LVAD, heart transplant, HF hospitalization, and Quality of Life using Win Ratio

    • A Win Ratio of 1.26 favored BAT vs. Control.

  • Price Action: CVRX shares are down 3.36% at $9.50 on the last check Tuesday.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article CVRx Touts Long-term Benefits For Barostim In Heart Failure Patients originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories