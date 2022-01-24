🌱 CVS Clerk Attacked + Oak Park Celebrates 120th Anniversary

Hello, Oak Park and River Forest! Let's get to the news for Tuesday.

Want to support local news in Oak Park-River Forest? Become a Patch Supporter for just $5 per month and help keep the Oak Park-River Forest Daily going, plus get other exclusive perks. Click here to learn more.

First, today's weather: Mostly sunny and frigid. High: 14 Low: -5.

Are you a local business owner or marketer in Oak Park-River Forest? We love showcasing trusted businesses who can solve problems for our amazing local readers. Learn more here.

Here are the top 5 stories in Oak Park-River Forest today:

1. A man attempting to steal a liquor bottle from the CVS Pharmacy on Madison Street was arrested and charged with battery on Jan. 15. According to police, Jimontai W. Lyles of Dolton punched the store clerk and threatened him with a knife. (Paid source: Oak Leaves)

2. Oak Park School District 97 will host its annual legislator’s forum tomorrow via Zoom. Guests include Senate President Don Harmon, Representatives La Shawn Ford and Camille Lilly and Sen. Kimberly Lightford. (Twitter)

3. A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held today at Roosevelt Middle School. The Illinois Department of Public Health will administer first, second and booster doses. A follow-up clinic is set for Feb. 15. (Wednesday Journal)

4. Oak Park and River Forest High School is celebrating the completion of several renovations - the first major construction at the site in 60 years. Updates include renovated classrooms, a new cafeteria and student resource center. (Paid source: Oak Leaves)

5. On this date in 1902, Oak Park was officially incorporated as a village. In honor of the 120th anniversary, the library is offering a curated list of resources about village history and reads from local authors. (OPPL)

Last week, we told you about our new favorite non-alcoholic go-to — the refreshingly bitter drinks from our partners at Betera. They’re chef-created from natural botanicals, lightly effervescent and worthy of life beyond “Dry January.” We mentioned that their Ginger-Orange was excellent; we’ve since tried Elderflower-Lime and loved it as well — light and floral with the perfect amount of zing. We're converts.

Story continues

Enough of you took Betera up on their 15% discount on first orders for Patch Daily readers that they’ve extended the offer for another week. Use PATCH15 at checkout. Highly recommended — try Betera here.

Today in Oak Park-River Forest:

St. Giles Parish is hosting a weekly grief support group, beginning today and running through April. (10 a.m.)

Take a virtual chair yoga class with Oak Park Public Library . (Noon)

Activist Billy Brooks gives a virtual talk on the importance of youth empowerment as part of the Family, Literacy & Social Justice Speaker Series . (6 p.m.)

Trivia Night at Elmwood Park Public Library . (7 p.m.)

Fitzgeralds hosts a Songwriter Circle with Donnie Biggins. (7 p.m.)

From my notebook:

The Oak Park Village Board will meet today via virtual platform. ( VOP )

Today is the final day to recycle Christmas trees , wreaths and garland in River Forest. ( VRF )

Forest Park Public Library is offering one-on-one technology consultations today. (Burbio)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

FREE 3-Hour Use of Force Law Class for Civilians who are Gun Owners & CCL Holders (January 29)

Lowered Costs for 2022, Get Your Cannabis Card in 24hrs from Home! (January 29)

Add your event

Announcements:

Oak Park, River Forest BHHS Chicago Ranks #1 in Units for 2021 (Details)

Add your announcement

Job listings:

Full Time Accounting Asst for Oak Park Property Management Co (Details)

Clerical Support to Oak Park Property Management Team (Details)

Add your job listing

Loving the Oak Park-River Forest Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Become a supporter (there are perks!)

Get your local business featured in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at georgi.presecky@patch.com

That's all for today, OPRF! See you tomorrow for more local stories.

— Georgi Presecky



This article originally appeared on the Oak Park-River Forest Patch