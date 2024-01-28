CVS to close more of its doors around the District

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — More CVS pharmacies will soon close their doors for good around the District.

Three will shut down by the middle of March, all of which are located in Target stores.

Those locations are as follows:

1515 New York Ave., NE: Feb. 29.

4500 Wisconsin Ave., NW: March 7.

7828 Georgia Ave., NW: March 14.

“It’s kind of inconvenient,” said Maris Koppelmann, a pharmacy customer at the Georgia Ave., NW location. “This is the only little one like within a three- or four-block radius. And it’s nice to have like a smaller one, but we’ll find another one.”

The latest announced closings come just days after CVS said it would close its Columbia Heights location. The store has been the scene of rampant shoplifting.

But crime is not the reason for the latest closings.

“The closures are part of our plan to realign our national retail footprint and reduce store and pharmacy density and are based on our evaluation of changes in population, consumer buying patterns and future health needs to ensure we have the right pharmacy format in the right locations for patients,” CVS said in an email statement.

Not everyone is upset with the decision to close more pharmacies.

“There’s one down the street and there’s one also this way. So they’re like within three minutes apart,” said Angel Crutchfield, another customer.

Employees affected by the closures, according to CVS, will be offered similar positions around the area.

