CVS to convert west Erie pharmacy storefront into medical clinic for seniors

CVS Pharmacy is converting one of its Erie locations into a hybrid pharmacy/primary care clinic as the national retailer tries to expand beyond the traditional drug store.

A sign greets customers who walk into the pharmacy, 1535 W. 26th St., stating that the store is closing but the pharmacy will remain open. Many of the shelves are already empty and customers have been notified that the storefront will close Dec. 14.

A sign on the front door of CVS Pharmacy,1535 W. 26th St, announced the storefront will close but the pharmacy will remain open. The storefront will become an Oak Street Health primary care clinic sometime in 2024.

"While the pharmacy area will maintain a limited selection of over-the-counter health and wellness products, customers looking for a broad selection of general merchandise can visit any of our other CVS Pharmacy locations nearby," Amy Thibault, CVS Pharmacy spokeswoman, said in an email.

Once the storefront closes, renovation work will begin to convert that portion of the building into an Oak Street Health primary care clinic.

The clinic, which will only treat Medicare patients, is expected to open sometime in 2024. The pharmacy will remain open during construction.

CVS Pharmacy will close the storefront at 1535 W. 26th St. on Dec. 14 but keep the pharmacy open. It will open an Oak Street Health primary care clinic in the storefront's place sometime in 2024.

"Oak Street Health specializes in caring for older adults and focuses on improving health outcomes by delivering preventive, personalized care," Thibault said.

What is Oak Street Health?

CVS Health, the pharmacy chain's parent company, acquired Oak Street Health in May. It now has more than 170 clinics, with the nearest one to Erie located in Youngstown, Ohio.

Patients are seen by a coordinated care team, which includes physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists, registered nurses and behavioral-health specialists, Thibault said.

CVS changes follows closing of Rite Aid, Tops Markets pharmacies

The planned change comes just two months after Rite Aid closed two of its Erie pharmacies: 2715 Parade St. and 1709 Liberty St. Tops Markets also closed its pharmacy at 1520 W. 26th St, along with its store, in June.

Pharmacy chains are trying to navigate a changing health-care landscape, while also dealing with massive debt loads and fighting lawsuits about how they filled opioid prescriptions.

