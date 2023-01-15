CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at CVS Group (LON:CVSG) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for CVS Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = UK£43m ÷ (UK£518m - UK£101m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, CVS Group has an ROCE of 10%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured CVS Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering CVS Group here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We like the trends that we're seeing from CVS Group. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 10%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 100%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that CVS Group can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a solid 68% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

