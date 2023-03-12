CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Ticks All The Boxes When It Comes To Earnings Growth

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like CVS Group (LON:CVSG). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide CVS Group with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

CVS Group's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. It certainly is nice to see that CVS Group has managed to grow EPS by 31% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. CVS Group maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 7.2% to UK£577m. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are CVS Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

It's good to see CVS Group insiders walking the walk, by spending UK£330k on shares in just twelve months. This, combined with the lack of sales from insiders, should be a great signal for shareholders in what's to come. We also note that it was the Independent Non-Executive Director, David Wilton, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying UK£94k for shares at about UK£17.12 each.

Does CVS Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into CVS Group's strong EPS growth. Not only is that growth rate rather juicy, but the insider buying adds fuel to the fire. To put it succinctly; CVS Group is a strong candidate for your watchlist. If you think CVS Group might suit your style as an investor, you could go straight to its annual report, or you could first check our discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation for the company.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

