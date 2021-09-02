CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think CVS Group (LON:CVSG) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for CVS Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.067 = UK£25m ÷ (UK£490m - UK£114m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Thus, CVS Group has an ROCE of 6.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Healthcare industry average of 7.8%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for CVS Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering CVS Group here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The returns on capital haven't changed much for CVS Group in recent years. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 6.7% and the business has deployed 202% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last five years, the reduction in current liabilities to 23% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously.

The Key Takeaway

Long story short, while CVS Group has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 176% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for CVS Group you'll probably want to know about.

