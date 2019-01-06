CVS Group plc’s (LON:CVSG) Most Important Factor To Consider

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) shareholders, and potential investors, need to understand how much cash the business makes from its core operational activities, as well as how much is invested back into the business. What is left after investment, determines the value of the stock since this cash flow technically belongs to investors of the company. I’ve analysed below, the health and outlook of CVSG’s cash flow, which will help you understand the stock from a cash standpoint. Cash is an important concept to grasp as an investor, as it directly impacts the value of your shares and the future growth potential of your portfolio.

See our latest analysis for CVS Group

Is CVS Group generating enough cash?

CVS Group generates cash through its day-to-day business, which needs to be reinvested into the company in order for it to continue operating. What remains after this expenditure, is known as its free cash flow, or FCF, for short.

I will be analysing CVS Group’s FCF by looking at its FCF yield and its operating cash flow growth. The yield will tell us whether the stock is generating enough cash to compensate for the risk investors take on by holding a single stock, which I will compare to the market index. The growth will proxy for sustainability levels of this cash generation.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

Along with a positive operating cash flow, CVS Group also generates a positive free cash flow. However, the yield of 4.68% is not sufficient to compensate for the level of risk investors are taking on. This is because CVS Group’s yield is well-below the market yield, in addition to serving higher risk compared to the well-diversified market index.

AIM:CVSG Net Worth January 6th 19 More

What’s the cash flow outlook for CVS Group?

Does CVSG’s future look brighter in terms of its ability to generate higher operating cash flows? This can be estimated by examining the trend of the company’s operating cash flow moving forward. Over the next couple years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a double-digit rate of 40%, ramping up from its current levels of UK£37m to UK£52m in three years’ time. Although this seems impressive, breaking down into year-on-year growth rates, CVSG’s operating cash flow growth is expected to decline from a rate of 31% in the upcoming year, to 5.6% by the end of the third year. But the overall future outlook seems buoyant if CVSG can maintain its levels of capital expenditure as well.

Next Steps:

Although its positive operating cash flow, and high future growth, is appealing, the low free cash flow yield is unattractive. This is because you would be better compensated in terms of cash yield, by investing in the market index, as well as take on lower diversification risk. However, cash is only one aspect of investing. Keep in mind that cash is only one aspect of investment analysis and there are other important fundamentals to assess. I recommend you continue to research CVS Group to get a more holistic view of the company by looking at:

Valuation: What is CVSG worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CVSG is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on CVS Group’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Other High-Performing Stocks: If you believe you should cushion your portfolio with something less risky, scroll through our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



