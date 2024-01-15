CVS Health announces the closure of dozens of pharmacy locations inside of Target stores

Yahoo Finance

Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s close friend and the longtime vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A, BRK-B), died on Nov. 28 — six days before the new fifth edition of "Poor Charlie’s Almanack: The Essential Wit & Wisdom of Charles T. Munger." But if you’re thinking about shelling out $30 for "Poor Charlie’s Almanack" you need to have realistic expectations. It is not an investment guide.