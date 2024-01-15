CVS Health announces the closure of dozens of pharmacy locations inside of Target stores
CVS Health says it will close dozens of pharmacy locations inside of select Target stores.
Spot Technologies, an El Salvador-based artificial intelligence startup, raised $2 million in funding. The company, with operations in Chile, is developing cloud technology that turns cameras in retail and logistics locations into an intelligent system tracking behavior analysis and security. Julio Abrego, co-founder and CEO, and his team started the company in 2018 to develop models, algorithms and modules for computer vision to enhance the video surveillance industry, Abrego told TechCrunch via email.
Starting February 2, people will be able to try out the Apple Vision Pro headset in stores. In the Power On newsletter this week, Mark Gurman details the lengthy process, which will include face scans and the assembly of a custom headset, and a 25-minute demo.
In this edition of WiR, we cover Carta's allegedly unethical tactics, Samsung's Ballie home robot, Volkswagen bringing ChatGPT into its cars and Amazon embracing more generative AI. Also on the agenda is the launch of OpenAI's GPT Store, Logan Paul's CryptoZoo debacle, Harvard's robot exoskeleton and a major hack at Fidelity Financial.
Oscar Meyer is hiring the 37th class of Hotdoggers to pilot the Wienermobile for one year, but only a tiny percent of applicants make it.
Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s close friend and the longtime vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A, BRK-B), died on Nov. 28 — six days before the new fifth edition of "Poor Charlie’s Almanack: The Essential Wit & Wisdom of Charles T. Munger." But if you’re thinking about shelling out $30 for "Poor Charlie’s Almanack" you need to have realistic expectations. It is not an investment guide.
Aromajoin's Aroma Shooter Wearable is a neckband that shoots up to six types of scents at your face.
Wall Street lenders kicked off fourth quarter earnings, seen as a crucial chance for stocks to shake off the losses built in the year so far.
The FAA will have more oversight of the production and manufacturing of Boeing's 737 Max 9 planes after one lost a cabin panel mid-flight. The agency suggested it might delegate a third party to conduct Boeing inspections and quality control.
Delta Air Lines looks to reach cruising altitude following the travel industry’s post-pandemic ascension — even after pilot contract negotiations and a calculated capacity restoration effort.
Much of the U.S. is bracing for more extreme winter weather over the next week. Jay Bonafede, communications director for the American Red Cross, spoke to Yahoo News about how people should prepare for extreme winter weather.
Amazon's computer vision and sensor-powered Just Walk Out retail technology, which allows customers to shop at stores and then skip the cashier line when it's time to check out, is now expanding to corporate domains with support for employee badges as the payment mechanism. The retail giant announced today the launch of "badge pay," a new option that will initially bring Just Walk Out technology to a hospital setting. With the launch, doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff will be able to grab food and beverages from their hospital's Just Walk Out store by scanning their employee badges.