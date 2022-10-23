CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) insiders made a handsome profit after selling stock presently valued at US$92.72 apiece for US$107

CVS Health Corporation's (NYSE:CVS) stock rose 3.8% last week, but insiders who sold US$180k worth of stock over the last year are probably in a more advantageous position. Selling at an average price of US$107, which is higher than the current price might have been the right call as holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

CVS Health Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Prem Shah, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$180k worth of shares at a price of US$107 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$92.72. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Prem Shah was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. CVS Health insiders own about US$292m worth of shares (which is 0.2% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The CVS Health Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded CVS Health shares in the last quarter. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of CVS Health insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of CVS Health.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

