CVS Health profit beats estimates on strength in pharmacy businesses

(Reuters) - CVS Health Corp beat estimates for first-quarter profit and revenue on Wednesday, as a steady recovery in medical procedures in the wider healthcare sector boosted sales of prescription drugs, helping its pharmacy businesses.

Hospitals are seeing a recovery in non-urgent medical procedures as a pandemic-induced staffing crisis eases and as people return for routine health checkups, driving demand for medicines and tests.

Sales at CVS' health services segment rose 12.6% to $44.59 billion in the first quarter.

The business houses its specialty pharmacy operation, which sells treatments for complex conditions like cancer, as well as the pharmacy benefits manager, which acts as a middleman between insurers, hospitals and drug makers.

Elevated cough, cold and flu season compared to the prior year also aided the segment.

The pharmacy segment revenue rose nearly 8% due to higher prescription drug sales and a rise in prices of branded drugs.

The company, however, cut its annual profit forecast due to the impact of costs from the acquisitions of Signify Health and Oak Street Health.

Morningstar analyst Julie Utterback said investors may be disappointed that the firm pushed down its annual earnings forecast after an earlier-than-expected close of the Oak Street acquisition.

The company's shares were down 2.1% in premarket trade.

CVS, like other healthcare players, is on an acquisition spree as it looks to expand beyond its core business by snapping up companies such as primary care provider Oak Street Health and home healthcare service provider Signfiy Health to catch up with rivals.

CVS posted an adjusted profit of $2.20 per share in the quarter, above estimates of $2.09 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Total revenue was up 11% at $85.28 billion, also beating expectations of $80.81 billion.

It cut its 2023 adjusted per-share earnings forecast to between $8.50 and $8.70 from between $8.70 and $8.90.

