CVS Health (CVS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CVS Health (CVS) closed at $65.54 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.46% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.15% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.21%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.81%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager had lost 0.43% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 8.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.55% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CVS as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 20, 2019. On that day, CVS is projected to report earnings of $2.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.42%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $50.91 billion, up 5.22% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CVS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.93% higher. CVS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CVS has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.82 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.98, so we one might conclude that CVS is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, CVS's PEG ratio is currently 0.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.03 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



