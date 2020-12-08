CVS Health and CVS Health Foundation Announce Nearly $1.25 Million to Increase Access to Health Care and Address Food Insecurity in Ohio

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and the CVS Health Foundation today announced a total of nearly $1.25 million in grants to help underserved communities in Ohio increase access to food and health care. CVS Health will provide $1 million to free and charitable clinics in Ohio to increase access to telehealth services in coordination with the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics. The company will also work with Feeding America to provide nearly $100,000 in grants to local food banks across the State of Ohio to provide meal kits for seniors, school-aged children and those who have had to shelter in place as a result of the ongoing pandemic. Separately, the CVS Health Foundation will invest $150,000 over two years to support Cleveland Clinic and their full-service school-based health mobile unit.

"At a time when underserved communities are so badly strained by the ongoing health and economic implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever for us to provide support to increase access to food and health care," said Eileen Howard Boone, SVP of Corporate Social Responsibility, CVS Health and President, CVS Health Foundation. "Working with national leaders like the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, Feeding America and Cleveland Clinic, we are bringing needed resources into local communities in Ohio to make a meaningful impact for those who are most in need."

CVS Health's $1 million in grants to free and charitable clinics in Ohio will help support expanded access to health care by implementing and expanding access to telehealth services for patients. Funds will help clinics add technology solutions, including software and hardware, increase training and staffing needs and secure internet services to support the practice of telemedicine.

CVS Health will also build on its relationship with Feeding America to invest nearly $100,000 to improve access to health and nutritious food for at-risk Ohio residents. Grants will be made to local food banks across the state.

The CVS Health Foundation, a private charitable organization created by CVS Health, will extend its support for the Cleveland Clinic's school-based health mobile unit, which travels to schools in Ohio, allowing clinicians to perform routine check-ups, vaccinations, health screenings, consultations, treatments for minor illnesses and injuries, and more. Even as schools have switched to virtual learning, the unit continues to be available to students to provide seamless and consistent care to patients who need it. The unit has also expanded telemedicine services to provide remote care during the pandemic. Support from the CVS Health Foundation will also increase access to adolescent health education, dental health and care for children's mental well-being.

This support for Ohio non-profits follows a $300,000 commitment from Aetna Better Health of Ohio, a CVS Health company, earlier this year to three organizations focused on expanding access to primary care services, improving the health status of at-risk communities and providing pregnant women and children with behavioral health support in the Buckeye State. That funding supported the Healthcare Collaborative of Greater Columbus, Ohio Children's Alliance and Moms2B.

"As part of the CVS Health enterprise, Aetna Better Health of Ohio is able to build on a shared commitment across our company to supporting local communities," said Maureen Pero, Aetna Better Health executive. "Together we are able to make a significant impact supporting the health and well-being of families across Ohio."

In September, CVS Health also announced a $13.7 million investment to help renovate 230 low-income housing units at the Rosewind apartments in Columbus. The funds will also be used to make significant improvements to the local community center and support new community programs in the area.

