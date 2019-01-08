Has CVS Health (CVS) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has CVS Health (CVS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CVS Health is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 222 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CVS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVS's full-year earnings has moved 3.51% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CVS has gained about 4.72% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 4.50%. This means that CVS Health is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, CVS is a member of the Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry, which includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 3.34% so far this year, so CVS is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on CVS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.



