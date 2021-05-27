CVS Health launches new COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes. Here’s what you could win

Hannah Smoot
·2 min read

Anyone 18 and older who gets a COVID-19 vaccine at CVS Health will get a shot at a number of sweepstakes prizes including cash, cruises, tropical vacations and even a VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI.

The sweepstakes kicks off June 1 and will run through July 10, according to CVS Health. Eligible customers could win one of over a thousand prizes.

It’s the latest prominent incentive from businesses and states to encourage people to get vaccines, like one incentive from Ohio that includes a million-dollar lottery prize.

The CVS Health sweepstakes are open to anyone who has received a vaccination at CVS or registered to get their shot through CVS. More details and official rules will be posted online starting on June 1.

Some of the planned prizes include:

125 $500 giveaways and five grand prize giveaways of $5,000 for family reunions

100 seven-day cruises for two

VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI for two

A 2022 NCAA Final Four package for two

Five four-day trips for two to Bermuda

500 $100 gift cards for dates from Hinge, and a grand prize of a $5,000 gift card for an ultimate date experience.

CVS Health is launching a new COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes starting June 1.
CVS Health is launching a new COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes starting June 1.

Prizes to combat vaccine hesitancy

CVS Health has already administered more than 17 million COVID-19 vaccines, according to the company, which said it is offering the sweepstakes as an incentive to close gaps in vaccine hesitancy.

In Mecklenburg County, nearly 45% of county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine. And 39.4% of Mecklenburg residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“We have a long way to go,” CVS Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kyu Rhee said in a statement. “Getting as much of the population fully vaccinated will bring us one step closer to all the things we’ve missed during the past 14 months, and keep our country moving in the right direction.”

CVS Health is offering vaccines at more than 9,600 CVS Pharmacy locations across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., including 360 locations in North Carolina.

Other vaccine incentives

Earlier this week, North Carolina announced its first statewide vaccination incentive.

North Carolina is now offering $25 gift cards to people who get their shot, or drive someone to get the shot, at certain locations, including five in Charlotte. And breweries around Charlotte had offered free beer coupons for people getting vaccinated at their sites.

And earlier this month, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Ohio would launch a $1 million lottery incentive to boost vaccination rates.

Ohio announced the state’s first $1 million winner Wednesday night.

Recommended Stories

  • Top U.S. health official calls for 'transparent' new probe into origins of pandemic

    The comments come after a U.S. intelligence report said lab workers in Wuhan, China, fell ill in November 2019, before the first cases were reported.

  • Atlanta councilman dragged half a block while attempting to stop young carjackers

    Atlanta councilman Antonio Brown was dragged by carjackers who stole his vehicle in a Northwest Atlanta community Wednesday.

  • How Alex Nedeljkovic changed the Hurricanes’ plans for a playoff goalie rotation

    All season long Carolina rotated its goaltenders, giving time Alex Nedeljkovic, Petr Mrazek and James Reimer. But in the playoffs, it’s been all ‘Ned,’ all the time.

  • L.A. Times journalists sue Minnesota state troopers over attack

    Times journalists Carolyn Cole and Molly Hennessy-Fiske say state troopers cornered and attacked them when they were covering a protest.

  • The Conservative Party received tens of thousands of pounds from non-existent companies

    An investigation by Insider has revealed nearly £30,000 in donations were received by the Conservative Party from companies that were no longer trading.

  • Former Trump insider says she is being evicted as ‘retribution’ for helping New York probe against him

    Jennifer Weisselberg claims she has faced ‘threat’ following cooperation with New York investigation

  • Doomsday Mom Accused of Murdering Her Two Kids Found Unfit to Stand Trial

    Rexburg Police DepartmentA psychological evaluation has found Lori Vallow—the doomsday mom accused of murdering her two children—“not competent” to stand trial.“Assessment determined at this time the defendant is not competent to proceed and recommends restorative treatment,” Seventh Judicial District Judge Steven Boyce wrote in a Thursday order pausing the case.Prosecutors have already contested the report’s findings, but the judge’s order “remains in effect pending determination of the issue of competency.”The news comes after Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, were indicted on several new charges and accused of justifying the murders of three people—including Vallow’s two kids—with their doomsday-centered religious beliefs.On Thursday, the Chandler Police Department confirmed to The Daily Beast that it has also submitted its investigation into the death of Vallow’s ex-husband, Charles Vallow, who was fatally shot by his brother-in-law in July 2019, to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. Police said they recommended that Vallow should be charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder—though it is up to county prosecutors to make an official charge.The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Doomsday Couple Allegedly Murdered Three—and Justified It With ‘Religious Beliefs’ On Tuesday, the couple was indicted on several charges, including first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, in connection with the deaths of Vallow’s kids, 7-year-old J.J Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. Daybell, a doomsday author, was also been charged with first-degree murder for the October 2019 death of Tammy Daybell, his ex-wife. Vallow has been separately charged with grand theft for allegedly diverting her children’s Social Security benefits into her personal bank account. Prosecutors allege Daybell and Vallow “did endorse and espouse religious beliefs for the purpose of encouraging and/or justifying the homicide” of all three people.Their alleged murder spree began in 2019, when Charles Vallow was fatally shot by his wife’s brother, Alex Cox, during a domestic dispute. Cox, who was not charged and died months later from natural causes, said at the time he fired in self-defense. In divorce and custody petitions against Vallow, Charles wrote that his estranged wife had become obsessed with doomsday visions and had threatened his life. He said Vallow believed she was reincarnated to lead people during the second coming of Jesus in July 2020 and said that if he got in the way of her saving humanity, she would kill him, according to NBC News.Vallow and Daybell, who are members of a community of doomsday preppers and were married two weeks after Daybell was widowed, are already in prison for several other crimes related to the children’s disappearance in September 2019.‘I’m Not Supposed to Be Talking to You’: Doomsday Mom Called Hubby From Jail as FBI Searched His HomeProsecutors allege Daybell and Vallow killed Tylee Ryan on Sept. 8 or Sept. 9, 2019, after almost a year of planning. About two weeks later, the pair allegedly killed J.J. The indictment states that Daybell then murdered his ex-wife in October with the help of Vallow and her brother. In January 2020, Vallow made national headlines when she refused to comply with a court order to produce her two children. It was later revealed she had also asked a friend to lie to the police and say she was watching J.J.Last June, Idaho authorities charged the pair with conspiracy to conceal evidence after the remains of two kids were found in Daybell’s home. Daybell is scheduled to enter a plea on the murder charges on June 9. Vallow was supposed to make an initial appearance on Wednesday but her hearing was put on hold at the request of her lawyer, Mark Means. Attorneys for Daybell and Vallow did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast's request for comment.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Despite setbacks, Mexican president goes on offensive

    Mexico is just starting to recover after a coronavirus death toll nearing 350,000, and the vital tourism sector was hit this week by a downgrade of Mexico’s aviation safety rating. The Mexican leader has refused to mandate mask wearing or a declare any lockdown, policies that critics say increased Mexico’s death toll. “During the pandemic, authoritarian instincts flowered, ‘Stay at home, don’t go out, curfew, don't go out for a walk,' ” López Obrador said, in an apparent reference to strict lockdowns that helped contain outbreaks in Europe and other parts of the world.

  • Kentucky man attacked cops with a fire extinguisher during the Capitol riot, FBI says

    A Covington man allegedly assaulted police with a fire extinguisher and breached the U.S. Capitol building during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, according to the FBI.

  • Rudy Giuliani’s Actual Legal Defense: These Dems Are Peddling Conspiracies!

    Drew Angerer/GettyAfter pushing a slew of baseless conspiracy theories casting doubt on the results of the 2020 presidential election, former New York City Mayor and Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani is accusing Democratic lawmakers of doing just that.Giuliani makes the claim, among others, in a motion to dismiss a civil lawsuit brought in February by Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), the Democratic chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, and the NAACP. The suit, which Thompson filed in his personal capacity, accuses Giuliani of inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection by, among other things, calling for “trial by combat” in a speech preceding the riot, and conspiring with extremist groups the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys to disrupt the certification of now-President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.But Giuliani, who waged an all-out disinformation campaign in the aftermath of Trump’s loss to Biden, floating outlandish stories about the election having been stolen from Trump by “crooked” Democrats, voting machine companies in cahoots with Venezuelan dictators, and turncoat Republicans, now argues—baselessly—that Thompson and 11 other lawmakers who signed onto the suit are engaging in much of the same.Trump Has Blown Off Rudy Giuliani’s Pleas for Help as Feds Circle“Plaintiffs have pleaded no specific facts that would give rise to an inference that Giuliani and all other Defendants agreed and had a meeting of the minds on the far-sweeping plot that Plaintiffs allege in their Amended Complaint—namely to engage a public disinformation campaign to create an army of rabid Trump supporters who—in concert with Defendant Proud Boys as ‘shock troopers’—could ultimately be incited to disrupt and block the Electoral Certification,” his motion reads.“Plaintiffs cannot… allege that President Trump and Giuliani had a secret meeting with Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, Warboys, and Tarrio wherein they came to a meeting of minds to engage in an elaborate plot to create an insurrection,” it continues. “This conspiracy theory is far more fantastical than any of the allegations of Election fraud that Plaintiffs claim incited the Capitol Riot.”In a separate motion, a lawyer for the Oath Keepers, a far-right organization made up primarily of former law enforcement officers and military veterans, asks for Thompson’s suit to be thrown out for many of the same reasons. The group seeks to distance itself from the actions of any individual members on Jan. 6, claiming that Thompson’s allegations against the Oath Keepers are “speculating that its ‘members’ or people claiming to act on its behalf traveled to the District and proceeded to the Capitol.”But, the filing says, just because rioters were wearing Oath Keeper gear, it doesn’t mean they were representing the Oath Keepers. One section of Thompson’s lawsuit notes that “members of Defendant Oath Keepers wore paramilitary equipment, helmets, reinforced vests and clothing with Oath Keepers paraphernalia.”True, the Oath Keepers concede. But, the motion continues, “What is disputed is that this allegation is declaring that because someone wore an Oath Keeper patch or paraphernalia they must be a member of Oath Keepers... This is like saying that someone who shows up in an army jacket is representing the Army. This is like saying that someone who shows up in a T-shirt that says ‘United States Marines’ is representing and is authorized to represent the Marine Corps and all actions taken by the person with a T-shirt are actions on behalf of the Marine Corps merely by wearing a T-shirt.”“Articles of clothing do not signify membership or approval of an organization. They do not signify agency,” the group insists.Perhaps the most strident and bombastic motion to dismiss comes from Trump himself, who is named individually in Thompson’s lawsuit.He opens by accusing Thompson and the others of having previously “engaged in controversial speech.” Yet, he argues, they have all “chosen to foreswear [sic] their oaths to support and defend the Constitution by attempting to undermine the First Amendment by bringing this lawsuit, based on their longstanding and public grudges against President Trump.” In fact, states Trump’s motion, Thompson and co. “continue to repeat the same baseless and misleading allegations rejected by the Senate during the second failed impeachment attempt earlier this year.”Trump, who famously said he didn’t “take any responsibility at all” for botching his administration’s COVID-19 testing rollout last year while blaming Barack Obama for any problems, takes the same tack in his motion to dismiss.“Plaintiffs seek to weave fictional tales of a conspiracy between Mr. Trump and others based on political speech taken out of context and the actions of independent individuals with whom Mr. Trump never had contact,” it says.Besides, Trump argues once again that his service as president entitles him to “absolute immunity.”“Presidents must be decisive,” the motion asserts. “When making critically important decisions, often of historic proportions, it is imperative that their discretion not be colored, or their actions chilled, by a fear that their presidential actions will result in civil liability—ripening either during or after their presidential term.”Thompson and the NAACP filed the original suit under the “Ku Klux Klan Act,” an 1871 law meant to bar violent interference in Congressional activities. The 11 other House members who joined the suit are Reps. Maxine Waters (D-CA.); Karen Bass (D-CA.); Barbara Lee (D-CA); Pramila Jayapal (D-WA); Jerrold Nadler (D-NY); Steve Cohen (D-TN); Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ); Veronica Escobar (D-TX); Hank Johnson (D-GA); and Marcy Kaptur (D-OH).Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Teen celebrating graduation says she was booted by New Orleans restaurant over outfit

    The restaurant gave a different account of the incident.

  • Donald Trump’s visit to New York for UFC fight cost taxpayers $250k

    Brief trip to Manhattan was one of many charged to American taxpayer

  • Can Trump run again in 2024 election?

    Senate voted not to convict him of an impeachable offence for a second time

  • A TikToker says she got a $75 shirt at Disney World for free after wearing clothes that go against the theme park's dress code

    The video posted by TikToker Amanda DiMeo has been viewed nearly 25 million times at the time of writing.

  • Two teens arrested in the murder of a mom and her 21-year-old son, Miami-Dade police say

    A mother and her 21-year-old son were killed in February when an overnight drug deal turned deadly. Now, three months later, police say they’ve arrested two teenagers who were involved in the shooting.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene deletes tweet calling Kevin McCarthy a ‘feckless c***’ in Holocaust mask row

    ‘He didn’t even text me or call me’, says Georgia congresswoman says of Republican House minority leader

  • Wuhan Covid lab leak: From the new evidence to China’s response, what we know

    Health officials are now calling for an independent investigation into the Wuhan Institute of Virology

  • 15 major 'Friends' couples, ranked from worst to best

    The classic 1990s sitcom brought fans plenty of romantic relationships, from Ross and Rachel and Chandler and Monica to Carol and Susan.

  • Trump has told associates he will run again in 2024 if he's healthy enough, report says

    Some congressional Republicans, however, are anxious about the prospect of Trump running a grievance-filled campaign, Politico said.

  • Almost a quarter of Republicans believe Satan-worshiping pedophiles control the US government, media, and financial sector

    Americans who most trust right-wing media, including OAN, are 9 times more likely to believe in QAnon than those who most trust broadcast networks.