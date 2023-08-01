CVS Health to lay off 5,000 employees

Patrick Hilsman
·1 min read
UPI
CVS Health will lay off about 5,000 employees, according to an internal memo from CEO Karen Lynch. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- CVS Health is laying off 5,000 employees in what the company describes as a cost-saving measure, according to a memo from CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch.

The company says the layoffs won't affect employees at its stores and pharmacies but instead will focus on corporate and "non-customer facing positions."

In 2021, the company said it would close about 900 locations nationwide.

CVS has increased its focus on healthcare services in recent months, acquiring Signify Health for $8 billion and Oak Street Health for $10.6 billion earlier this year.

"We do not anticipate there will be any impact to our clients and customers as we remain focused on our mission -- continuing to provide the exceptional care our customers, patients and communities deserve and depend on," CVS said in a statement sent to ABC News.

"The difficult decision we are making will set the company up for long-term success."

Employees will receive notice of potential layoffs in the next few weeks and the company said affected employees will receive benefits as well as severance pay.