CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.50

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) will pay a dividend of US$0.50 on the 1st of November. This makes the dividend yield 2.4%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

See our latest analysis for CVS Health

CVS Health's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, CVS Health was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 20.4%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 33% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

CVS Health Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from US$0.50 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$2.00. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 15% per annum over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

CVS Health May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Earnings have grown at around 4.6% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. If CVS Health is struggling to find viable investments, it always has the option to increase its payout ratio to pay more to shareholders.

We Really Like CVS Health's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for CVS Health that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.