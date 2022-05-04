CVS Health raises full-year profit forecast on insurance business strength

Illustration shows CVS Health logo
·2 min read

(Reuters) -CVS Health Corp beat estimates for first-quarter results on Wednesday, helped by strong performance in its insurance units and higher sales at its drug stores, and raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast, sending shares up about 2%.

Pharmacy chains like CVS have benefited from distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and tests during the pandemic. However, in February, the company said it expected a big decline in COVID vaccination and testing administered at its stores this year.

The company administered more than six million COVID-19 tests and over eight million COVID-19 vaccines in the quarter, even as the pace of people getting COVID boosters slowed down and U.S. reported a drop in testing.

The decline in demand for COVID products was offset by membership growth in its healthcare benefits segment which offers various insurance products and services. The segment saw a 12.8% rise in revenue in the quarter.

The company, which operates one of the largest U.S. drugstore chains, manages pharmacy benefits for employers and health plans and owns the Aetna health insurer, said retail segment performance was also driven by inflation of branded drugs and higher sales of over-the-counter COVID tests.

As economies opened and quarantine mandates were eased, CVS also saw an increase in footfall at its stores, aiding its retail sales growth.

On an adjusted basis, CVS earned $2.22 per share compared with estimates of $2.15, while first-quarter revenue of $76.82 billion surpassed estimates of $75.4 billion.

The company now expects 2022 full-year adjusted profit to be between $8.20 and $8.40 per share, higher than its prior guidance of $8.10 and $8.30 per share.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

