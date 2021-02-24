CVS locations in these 17 states will get more vaccines this week

Fatma Khaled
·2 min read
CVS pharmacy
zz/STRF/STAR MAX/IPx via AP Photo

  • CVS stores in Florida, Alabama, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, and Ohio will now have vaccines available.

  • Around 570,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses will be distributed to CVS pharmacy locations.

  • Vaccine appointments for these doses will begin starting February 25.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Select CVS Pharmacy locations will offer around 570,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in 17 states including the newly added states of Florida, Alabama, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, and Ohio, CVS Health said on Wednesday in a press release.

Eligible people can book appointments starting February 24 for these doses with shots beginning February 25, the company said. The doses will be provided through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, a plan meant to increase access to the vaccine in which over 40,000 US pharmacies are set to receive vaccine doses to offer eligible people at no cost starting February 11.

CVS has been offering vaccines on a limited basis in Ohio as it relied on state allocations, but now that the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program is activated in the state, the number of stores will increase as supply grows, a company spokesperson told Insider.

CVS Health's in-store vaccine rollout initially began on February 12 in 11 states including California, Hawaii, Texas, South Carolina, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, and Virginia. CVS Pharmacy is able to administer from 20 million to 25 million shots per month, according to the press release.

The locations were selected based on a number of factors including the High SVI rank determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Social Vulnerability Index, population density, and demographics, according to CVS.

"Feedback on every aspect of the vaccination process has been incredibly positive, from the digital experience to interacting with our team of health care professionals," said Karen S. Lynch, President, and CEO at CVS Health said in the press release. "We're also making significant progress in reaching vulnerable communities, which will continue to be an essential part of our vaccination effort."

The pharmaceutical company added it will expand in additional states as more supply becomes available. The spokesperson declined to share future expansion plans with Insider at the moment.

Last week, the drugstore chain said that it administered over three million COVID-19 vaccines and around 15 million COVID-19 tests nationwide.

Separately, Walgreens is set to receive a weekly allocation of over 480,000 vaccine doses starting February 25, the company announced last week. It also said that it provided over three million vaccinations across long-term facilities and vulnerable communities that are prioritized by the state.

As part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, Walgreens began in-store vaccinations in 17 states and administered about 180,000 doses of the first weekly vaccine allocation, the company said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • CVS, Walgreens now offering COVID-19 vaccines. What you need to know.

    CVS, Walgreens, Kroger, Rite Aid and other major pharmacies are offering COVID-19 vaccines at certain locations.

  • Massachusetts residents complain about booking on Walgreens COVID-19 vaccination website

    NewsCenter 5 tried to get some answers from the pharmacy chain. as many people are calling the site's sign-up process a mess.

  • Here’s how to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine at CVS y más and Navarro pharmacies

    Starting Wednesday, seniors 65 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at all CVS y más and Navarro Discount Pharmacies in Miami-Dade County. Several CVS stores across Florida also will have vaccines in stock.

  • You can spread COVID-19 by talking in hair salons or during a massage - even while wearing a mask, research suggests

    Talking expels viral particles that gravity could carry from person to person. Employees standing or leaning over clients might infect them.

  • Here are the states with the best — and worst — vaccination track records

    The vaccination gap among U.S. states has narrowed, but key differences still illustrate why some have done better than others.

  • The 'most encouraging' aspect of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine may be its effectiveness in South Africa, Brazil

    The Food and Drug Administration appears to be closing in on an emergency use authorization for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which a large clinical trial has shown to be safe and effective. And the "most encouraging" aspect in the FDA's analysis may be the data that suggest the shot works in areas where highly contagious variants are spreading, like Brazil and South Africa. The overall efficacy rate — that is, protection against any symptomatic infection — in the South African trial was lower than it was in the United States initially, but the numbers did start to even out over time, and after a month, the shot's efficacy rate against severe infections was 82 percent. The figures out of Brazil show a similar trajectory, though the efficacy rate against severe infections was actually slightly higher than in the U.S. FDA just posted briefing documents for its expert panel discussing the J&J Covid shot Friday. This is the first clear breakdown I've seen of efficacy in areas w/ variant spread, but shows efficacy building over time: pic.twitter.com/YReI2QkvZa — Sarah Owermohle (@owermohle) February 24, 2021 Of course, the trial data is not a guarantee of the vaccine's effectiveness in a real-world setting, but the FDA's breakdown should still help alleviate growing concerns that the so-called South African variant, especially, can completely resist vaccinations, an outcome that would add to the challenge of slowing the pandemic going forward. More stories from theweek.comThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpThe MC Hammer school of philosophyLate night hosts laugh at Rudy Giuliani literally running from his $1.3 billion lawsuit, tie in CPAC

  • Side effect from COVID vaccines could produce abnormal mammogram results, doctors say

    Don’t fret irregular mammogram results after vaccination — they’re more common than you think.

  • Germany is pushing hard for people to take the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as many turn it down in hope of a Pfizer shot

    Germany is trying to get its vaccination program back on track after surprisingly low take-up for the AstraZeneca shot.

  • J&J’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, says FDA

    On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration backed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose&nbsp;coronavirus vaccine as safe and effective, supporting its authorization for emergency use.

  • FDA says single-dose shot from J&J prevents severe COVID

    Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine offers strong protection against severe COVID-19, according to an analysis released Wednesday by U.S. regulators that sets the stage for a final decision on a new and easier-to-use shot to help tame the pandemic. The long-anticipated shot could offer the nation a third vaccine option and help speed vaccinations by requiring just one dose instead of two. Food and Drug Administration scientists confirmed that overall the vaccine is about 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19, and about 85% effective against the most serious illness.

  • One-dose J&J COVID-19 vaccine meets criteria as safe and effective, FDA report finds

    An FDA committee meets Friday to review the one-dose COVID-19 vaccine from J&J. Authorization for its use in the USA is likely to swiftly follow.

  • Tiger Woods injured in one-car accident

    Woods was the only occupant of the car, and was extricated via the jaws of life

  • Golf great Tiger Woods suffers serious leg injuries in car wreck

    Golf champion Tiger Woods was hospitalized in Los Angeles on Tuesday with severe leg injuries suffered when his car careened off a road and rolled down a hillside, requiring rescue crews to pry him from the crash wreckage, authorities said. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told a news conference, adding Woods was conscious and "able to communicate" when rescue personnel arrived. The sheriff said there was no evidence of driver impairment when Woods was assessed by emergency workers at the scene, and no blood samples were drawn by investigators after he was rushed by ambulance to the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

  • U.S. consumer confidence improves as COVID-19 cases fall; house prices accelerate

    U.S. consumer confidence increased in February, with households slightly more upbeat about the labor market amid declining new COVID-19 infections and expectations for additional money from the government to help the economy's recovery from the pandemic. The survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday also showed consumers warming up to overseas vacations, though fewer intended to purchase homes, automobiles and other big-ticket items over the next six months. Consumers anticipated higher inflation as well.

  • Sunak Pushes Review of U.K. Fiscal Goals to Later This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has punted a decision on what rules will govern his tax and spending decisions until the Fall.Ahead of his Budget next week, what’s clear is that the coronavirus is wreaking havoc on the economy and the priority is to buttress jobs. Sunak promised a review of the fiscal framework in his first budget last March, saying he would consult “widely with a range of experts” before reporting back in the fall.But the pandemic proved deeper and longer than ministers expected, and the autumn budget was canceled. As things stand, the chancellor won’t announce new fiscal rules on March 3, a person familiar with the matter said.Those criteria matter because they signal to markets how the government will manage the public finances and Sunak considers it his “sacred” duty to leave them in good shape for future generations. His task is to rein in a budget deficit that’s ballooned because of the 300 billion-pound ($422 billion) cost of tackling the outbreak so far.“He has to indicate some general guidelines as to what will be his fiscal rulebook going forward,” Norman Lamont, a former Conservative chancellor, said in an interview this month.CutsFor now, Sunak will wait.The next opportunity to set out a new fiscal framework will present itself around the time of the next Budget, said the person, who spoke anonymously about next week’s spending blueprint. Nevertheless, the chancellor will address head-on the longer-term need for fiscal restraint on Wednesday, according to the person, who suggested there may be some measures unveiled to raise tax or cut spending.The person pointed to last year’s spending review, when Sunak cut overseas aid and froze some public sector pay as evidence the chancellor is prepared to take some steps to control the deficit.Given the uncertainty, investors are unlikely to punish Sunak for the delay in unveiling new fiscal rules. It remains to be seen how deeply the economy will be scarred by the crisis, which will determine the extent to which tax rises or spending cuts are needed at some point down the line.However, markets will ultimately want to know his precise targets for bringing down the deficit and stabilizing a debt load now at 100% of GDP for the first time since the early 1960s. The government owes more than 2 trillion pounds, leaving it exposed to any significant increase in interest rates.It came as:The Times newspaper reported Wednesday that Sunak is preparing to extend a holiday on stamp duty -- a tax on home purchases -- by three months until the end of June, without saying how it obtained the informationSome 26 Conservative members of Parliament wrote to the chancellor urging him not to raise fuel duty in the budget, in a letter seen by The Sun newspaperMillions of self-employed workers will be offered grants of up to 7,500 pounds but the program could be dropped from May, the Daily Telegraph reported, without citing anyoneHammond’s RulesBond yields have been rising in recent days amid expectations that the Bank of England will refrain from providing more stimulus as the economy rebounds strongly from the crisis.Since 1997, successive governments have set fiscal rules as a way of reassuring investors that the public finances are not being neglected. Most of those have been broken or scrapped by Conservative administrations publicly committed to prudence -- “austerity” became a term associated with Tories.The pandemic chaos means that rules set by then-chancellor Philip Hammond in November 2016 still formally stand. Those require among other things that the structural deficit is kept below 2% of gross domestic product in 2020-21. The overall deficit is set be approaching a fifth of the economy.The Tories outlined new rules ahead of the 2019 general election, when Sajid Javid was chancellor, to allow for extra investment in infrastructure. However, they were never written into the Charter for Budget Responsibility.(Adds newspaper reports on the budget from 11th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Treasury Tweaks PPP Loan Rules to Focus on Smaller Businesses

    The Treasury Department said Monday that it will alter the rules for the Paycheck Protection Program to get more aid to small businesses. For a two-week period starting Wednesday, the program will limit its loans to companies with 20 or fewer employees. President Joe Biden said Monday that the intent was to help mom-and-pop firms that may have been unable to get help from the government so far. “These small businesses — not the ones with 500 employees, but these small businesses that, with a handful of folks, they are 90 percent of the businesses in America,” Biden said at a news conference. “But when the Paycheck Protection Program was passed, a lot of these mom-and-pop businesses just got muscled out of the way by bigger companies who jumped in front of the line.” Established by the Cares Act last March, the PPP provides subsidized loans that are intended to help small businesses keep employees on their payrolls, and companies that meet the program’s requirements can have their loans forgiven. But some larger companies, including many that operate on a franchise model such as fast-food chains and car dealerships, have also benefited from the PPP, which has received $953 billion in funding from Congress. In its effort to get money to smaller and more independent businesses, some of which may lack the banking connections and bureaucratic savvy to get federal assistance, the program is also relaxing some of its rules. Self-employed workers, sole proprietors and independent contractors now qualify for larger loans, despite having no employees, and the program is now open to those who are delinquent on their student loans and to Green Card holders. The bottom line: Scheduled to expire on March 31, the PPP still has about $140 billion in unclaimed funds, but Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief plan would extend the program. The Small Business Administration, which operates the PPP, said Monday that smaller businesses are already beginning to receive a larger portion of the loans, and the more relaxed eligibility rules are expected to drive a new surge of loans in the coming weeks. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Stimulus Check Update: Congress Moves One Step Closer to Another Round of Direct Stimulus Payments

    On Monday, the House Budget Committee approved President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, moving Americans one step closer to a third round of direct stimulus payments. The president's bill -- known as the American Rescue Plan (ARP) -- will next go to the House Rules Committee. For example, most House Republicans have made it clear that they will fight Biden's $15 minimum wage proposal, meaning it may have to be shelved for the time being.

  • Biden Wants to Shut Down Credit Bureaus – What Would That Mean for You?

    One of the more fascinating platform items of the Biden presidential campaign was the idea of transferring consumer credit ratings from Equifax (NYSE: EFX), Experian PLC (OTC: EXPGY) and TransUnion...

  • Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Has Compensated Shareholders With A Respectable 71% Return On Their Investment

    If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. But more than that, you probably want to...

  • AT&T's DirecTV Leads Another Quarter of Heavy Cord-Cutting. Here's How Bad Things Are.

    During the fourth quarter, the six biggest cable television services (which account for more than 90% of the U.S. cable industry) collectively lost nearly 1.2 million customers. It comes as no surprise that AT&T (NYSE: T) led the charge, losing 616,000 "premium TV" customers (mostly DirecTV subscribers). The company has discontinued lower-priced plans and raised the price of remaining ones in recent months, seemingly unconcerned about preserving the satellite cable company's value in front of a frequently rumored sale of the service.