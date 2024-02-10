CVS Pharmacy in Sacramento midtown’s Target is closing. Here’s the last day it will be open

The CVS Pharmacy inside a Target store in midtown Sacramento — the only CVS in that neighborhood — will close by the end of the month.

Residents’ pharmacy prescriptions will be transferred from the Target at 1707 J St., in the Boulevard Park section of midtown, to the CVS on Folsom Boulevard in East Sacramento, CVS spokeswoman Amy Thibault wrote in an email. She described the closure as a difficult decision and said its last open date will be Feb. 27.

At least two other CVS pharmacies across the Sacramento area have shuttered in the past year as the drug store chain grapples with stagnant profits, according to multiple media reports.





CVS Pharmacy at the Arden Watt Marketplace shopping center sealed its doors in January and transferred services to the CVS Pharmacy location at 2636 Marconi Ave., according to The Sacramento Bee’s previous reporting.

CVS also shuttered its location at 1701 K St. last year in April, according to the Sacramento Business Journal. This establishment had transferred services to the CVS inside Target on J Street.

Employees at shuttered locations are being offered “comparable roles” in the company, Thibault wrote.

“Maintaining access to pharmacy services in the communities we serve is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions,” she wrote.

Other considerations accounted for when closing a store include “local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density” and other “geographic access points” to meet the community’s needs, she added.

CVS is closing pharmacies side of Target locations, with the closures happening from February until April, according to the Wall Street Journal.

It’s not clear how many CVS pharmacies are scheduled to halt operations across the capital region. Thibault did not answer when asked.

There are 16 CVS locations left in Sacramento, Thibault wrote. Eligible residents can also get prescriptions delivered to their homes through CVS.com and the CVS Pharmacy app.

The closures come during tough financial times for chain pharmacies, as Rite Aid declared bankruptcy and has halted operations at least 11 capital region locations.