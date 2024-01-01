CVS plans to close a Sacramento-area store. Here’s where the prescriptions will be sent

CVS Pharmacy in the Arden Watt Marketplace shopping center will shut its doors this month, a representative for the company confirmed Monday.

The pharmacy, located at 3338 Arden Way, will close Jan. 18 and send existing prescriptions to the CVS Pharmacy location at 2636 Marconi Ave. Employees will be offered comparable roles at different locations.

“Patients can always choose to fill their prescriptions at any CVS Pharmacy, or the pharmacy of their choice, if another is more convenient,” said Amy Thibault, a CVS spokesperson.

“We’ll have 17 CVS Pharmacy locations remaining in Sacramento, including three MinuteClinic locations which offer health and wellness services, and will continue to provide the community with outstanding service at these locations,” Thibault said. “We also offer prescription home delivery service to eligible patients through CVS.com and the CVS Pharmacy app to provide additional convenient access to medications.”

The closure comes amid a wave of Rite Aid closures in the capital region.

Rite Aid plans to close nine of its Sacramento stores after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October.