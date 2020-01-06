CVS receipt scarves are officially a thing: hot or huh? originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

2020 is off to a rather interesting start, and one accessory that's kicking the year off is a CVS receipt scarf.

Etsy seller StuffUhaveTheyWant posted the winter wear which retails for $20.86.

The black and white scarf is patterned after the notably long CVS receipt and comes in a fleece material.

Someone has literally designed a scarf to resemble a CVS receipt. Why would anyone wear this on purpose? pic.twitter.com/yZFbh2jAW9 — kelly ⚜️ (@nerfherder73) January 6, 2020

Another seller, ReceiptScarves, has a similar scarf available.

"We've all seen how long CVS receipts are, now you can look like you're wearing one while staying warm with its super soft fleece material," the description reads. "This unique design is sure to turn heads. It's the perfect style and length to be worn by both women and men, teens and adults."

CVS Receipt Scarf https://t.co/Gb46usEYga — Christopher Williams (@xopherw) January 3, 2020

One buyer gave the scarf four stars on Etsy mentioning that it felt "a little stiff."

"Also I wouldn't have minded it a 5"-10" longer," Clams wrote. "Not super soft or warm, but dang, beggars can't be choosers!"

The CVS receipt has been an ongoing topic on social media with many people questioning why it's so long.

(MORE: Fans spot Kylie Jenner's $8 Old Navy socks in holiday photo)

My CVS receipt is longer than my measuring tape has numbers! pic.twitter.com/qEeIgXrDuu — nancy atra (@nancyatra) March 30, 2019

(MORE: Golden Globes 2020: See all the standout red carpet looks)

Some have also created funny meme's surrounding the length of the receipt. Check out the one below featuring Duchess Meghan's wedding veil.

I can’t turn down a good CVS receipt meme. pic.twitter.com/F7wRLBR4DH — Deborah Sampson (@Debsam1760) May 21, 2018

“It’s so cold, let me get my CVS receipt scarf.” - my mom pic.twitter.com/QaWnT9VHVw — (noelle) sacher mom (@noellesacher) November 30, 2019

What are your thoughts on the CVS receipt scarf?

Hot, hilarious, or hmmm?