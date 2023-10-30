CVS removes more products from DC store shelves to stop thefts

TechCrunch

Keep in mind we’re talking about Apple has a well-known history of Sherlocking new apps with feature updates (it was, after all, the company that gave rise to the term), but in its current form, the new journaling app still has a ways to go to catch up with Day One’s head start. It’s worth mentioning here that Apple’s long been a fan of their work, naming it "Mac App of the Year" in 2014 and giving it an Apple Design Award two years later. “Rather than seeing this as competition, we embrace Apple’s entry into digital journaling as a testament to its growing importance," Paul Mayne, head of Day One told TechCrunch.