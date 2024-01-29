CVS spares Targets in Minnesota from list of pharmacy closures

None of the pharmacies inside of Target stores that CVS is closing around the country are in Minnesota.

Amy Thibault, a CVS spokeswoman, said the pharmacy chain is not sharing a full list of the locations that are set to be shuttered, but she confirmed in an email that no Minnesota locations are on the chopping block.

Some local news reports have begun trickling out of some other parts of the country about closures in those markets.

Earlier this month, CVS said it will close dozens of locations inside of Target stores around the U.S. They are among the 900 pharmacies CVS has been shuttering over three years.

While CVS confirmed information about the Minnesota Target locations, the company did not say if any freestanding CVS stores in the state will be part of its retail downsizing.

Minneapolis-based Target sold its in-store pharmacies to CVS in 2015. Today, there are about 1,800 CVS pharmacies inside of Target's 1,950 stores.

CVS has more than 9,000 locations, including about 125 pharmacies in Minnesota.