Some CVS stores selling topical products infused with cannabis extract CBD but not edibles

Corrections & Clarifications: This story has been updated to reflect the most recent information on states where CVS plans to sell CBD products.

Select CVS locations in seven states are now selling CBD, a nonpsychoactive ingredient in cannabis.

Hemp-derived cannabidiol, known as CBD, will be sold in topical products including "creams, sprays, roll-ons, lotions and salves," CVS Health spokesman Mike DeAngelis said in a statement to USA TODAY Thursday.

The seven states where the products are available are: California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and Tennessee.

CVS Health CEO Larry Merlo discussed the company's move in an interview Thursday on CNBC's Mad Money with host Jim Cramer.

“Anecdotally, we’ve heard from our customers that have used those products that, gee, it’s helped with pain relief for arthritis and other ailments,” Merlo said in the CNBC interview. "We're going to walk slowly, but we think this is something customers are going to be looking for as part of the health offering."

But those looking for edibles won't find them at CVS, one of the world's largest drugstore chains.

"We are not selling any CBD-containing supplements or food additives," DeAngelis said.

DeAngelis said the chain was working with "CBD product manufacturers that are complying with applicable laws and that meet CVS’s high standards for quality."

Cannabis got a major boost in December when President Donald Trump signed off on an $867 billion Farm Bill that gave a green light for hemp to be cultivated on a large scale.

Unlike marijuana, another cannabis species, hemp has almost none of the psychoactive compounds that cause a user to get high. Now that it's no longer labeled a controlled substance, more businesses have the opportunity to create hemp-based products, from tinctures to lotions.

