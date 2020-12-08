Is CWCO A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Debasis Saha

Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts usually don't make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. The coronavirus pandemic destroyed the high correlations among major industries and asset classes. We are now in a stock pickers market where fundamentals of a stock have more effect on the price than the overall direction of the market. As a result we observe sudden and large changes in hedge fund positions depending on the news flow. Let’s take a look at the hedge fund sentiment towards Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to find out whether there were any major changes in hedge funds' views.

Is CWCO a good stock to buy now? Investors who are in the know were getting less bullish. The number of long hedge fund bets went down by 1 lately. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) was in 8 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of September. The all time high for this statistics is 9. Our calculations also showed that CWCO isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q3 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). There were 9 hedge funds in our database with CWCO holdings at the end of June. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's monthly stock picks returned 113% since March 2017 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 66 percentage points. Our short strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by 20 percentage points annually (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

David Harding
David Harding

David Harding of Winton Capital Management

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, Federal Reserve has been creating trillions of dollars electronically to keep the interest rates near zero. We believe this will lead to inflation and boost real estate prices. So, we recommended this real estate stock to our monthly premium newsletter subscribers. We go through lists like the 5 best cheap stocks to buy according to Ray Dalio to identify stocks with upside potential. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our website. With all of this in mind let's take a look at the latest hedge fund action encompassing Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO).

How have hedgies been trading Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2020, a total of 8 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -11% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 4 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in CWCO a year ago. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Is CWCO A Good Stock To Buy?
Is CWCO A Good Stock To Buy?

The largest stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $7.6 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Arrowstreet Capital with a $1.8 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included AQR Capital Management, Winton Capital Management, and Two Sigma Advisors. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Winton Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO), around 0.02% of its 13F portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 0.01 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to CWCO.

We view hedge fund activity in the stock unfavorable, but in this case there was only a single hedge fund selling its entire position: PEAK6 Capital Management. One hedge fund selling its entire position doesn't always imply a bearish intent. Theoretically a hedge fund may decide to sell a promising position in order to invest the proceeds in a more promising idea. However, we don't think this is the case in this case because none of the 750+ hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey identified CWCO as a viable investment and initiated a position in the stock.

Let's check out hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) but similarly valued. We will take a look at First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP), CRH Medical Corporation (NYSE:CRHM), Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN), Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX), Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY), Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI), and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX). This group of stocks' market caps match CWCO's market cap.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position FCBP,2,479,1 CRHM,6,20423,-1 ZSAN,5,3474,2 CMRX,14,27330,1 CVCY,3,3500,-2 SMSI,5,2208,-2 LXRX,9,7434,-2 Average,6.3,9264,-0.4 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 6.3 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $9 million. That figure was $12 million in CWCO's case. Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for CWCO is 55.7. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. This is a slightly positive signal but we'd rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 41.3% in 2019 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 10 percentage points. These stocks gained 31.6% in 2020 through December 2nd and beat the market again by 16 percentage points. Unfortunately CWCO wasn't nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on CWCO were disappointed as the stock returned 8.4% since the end of September (through 12/2) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far this year.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Related Content

Latest Stories

  • As 'safe harbor' day arrives, reality sets in for Trump supporters

    As the lumbering process of American democracy moves forward, any lingering illusions that Donald Trump has a chance of a second term as president are about to evaporate, and many of his own staffers and supporters are beginning to acknowledge it.

  • Former Alabama state senator dies of Covid, warns in his last words, 'We messed up'

    "We let our guards down. Please tell everybody to be careful. This is real, and if you get diagnosed, get help immediately," former Sen. Larry Dixon said.

  • Israeli guards shoot unarmed Palestinian man at crossing

    Israeli police said Monday that private security guards shot and wounded an unarmed Palestinian man at a checkpoint in the West Bank. In a statement, police said the guards at the Qalandia crossing ordered the man to stop. Amateur video captured by a passerby and shown on Israel's Channel 13 TV showed the man falling down after being shot, then hopping toward the security men and being shot again.

  • Former Florida health official posts video of state police entering her home, drawing their weapons

    Rebekah Jones, a former Florida Health Department official, tweeted a video in which it appears state police entered her home to confiscate her computer and other devices. The video appears to show police drawing their weapons.

  • Despite Biden pledge, coronavirus bill in Congress now may be all Americans get: analysts

    President-elect Joe Biden has called the $908 billion coronavirus aid bill taking shape in Congress a "downpayment" toward a bigger stimulus next year, but if it passes, that is all U.S. businesses and workers should count on, economists and political analysts say. There is likely to be little appetite among Republicans for supporting a second round of $1 trillion-plus spending after Biden takes office on Jan. 20 - a task that would be made more difficult if Republicans retain control of the Senate in Jan. 5 runoff elections in Georgia - said John Lieber, managing director of the Eurasia Group political risk consultancy. "If they do the full bipartisan $900 billion, then I think it's a big ask to do anything new after Biden takes office," said Lieber, a former adviser to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

  • Hundreds pay respects at funeral of Chechen refugee who beheaded French teacher

    Several hundred people paid their respects last week at a funeral in Russia for the Chechnyan teenager who beheaded a teacher in France over cartoons mocking the Prophet Muhammad. Samuel Paty, a 47-year old history teacher, became the target of a hostile online campaign after discussing the cartoons in a class on freedom of speech and was eventually attacked and murdered by Abdoulakh Anzorov, an 18-year-old Chechen refugee, in October. Anzorov was shot dead by police shortly after the attack on October 16. His body was repatriated to Russia last week to allow his family to bury him in his ancestral village in the predominantly Muslim region of Chechnya. Several hundred people attended the funeral on Friday in the village of Shalazhi, chanting prayers on their way to the cemetery, a video released by several media outlets showed. Salman Magamadov, the village chief, insisted in an interview with the Podyem media outlet on Monday that Anzorov received an ordinary burial without “any special honours”. Prominent Muslim clerics in Russia have used the attack to condemn French authorities for mocking their religion. Ramzan Kadyrov, the strongman leader of Chechnya, said French President Emmanuel Macron was to blame for allegedly encouraging insults against Muslims. Mr Kadyrov later sought to distance his region from the attack, insisting that the teenager, an ethnic Chechen, was born in Moscow and moved to France when he was a small child.

  • The Trump administration reportedly rejected an offer from Pfizer for more COVID-19 vaccine doses, and now other countries might get them

    The Trump administration purchased 100 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine, but it's a two-dose treatment so it will only go to 50 million Americans.

  • Taylor's family praises Virginia ban on no-knock warrants

    Two of Breonna Taylor's aunts watched Monday as Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ceremonially signed a statewide ban against the use of no-knock search warrants, a law named after Taylor, a Kentucky woman who was fatally shot when Louisville police broke down her door in the middle of the night. “Breonna's Law” is the first such law enacted by a state since Taylor was killed in March, Northam said. Two other states — Oregon and Florida — already had similar bans, while several municipalities, including Louisville, have banned the practice since Taylor was killed.

  • Schumer: Biden ‘Considering’ Forgiving $50,000 in Student Loan Debt via Executive Action

    President-elect Joe Biden is “considering” forgiving $50,000 in federal student loan debt for low-income and middle class students, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said Monday.Schumer held a press conference alongside Democratic Congressmen-elect Ritchie Torres, Mondaire Jones and Jamaal Bowman of New York, during which the group announced they have “come to the conclusion” that Biden can “forgive $50,000 of debt the first day he becomes president.”“You don’t need Congress, all you need is the flick of a pen and President-elect Biden — then President Biden — can make this happen,” Schumer said.> JUST IN: Sen. Chuck Schumer: President-elect Joe Biden is "considering" forgiving $50,000 in federal student loan debt for all borrowers. pic.twitter.com/KS4WNgAb79> > -- The Hill (@thehill) December 7, 2020He added that the group is urging Biden to choose a secretary of education who will support student loan forgiveness because “it’s up to the secretary of education officially, but if President Biden wants it, I’m sure it will happen.”“This debt is a huge burden on the backs of our students standing in the way of them and their economy and it stays with them for a very long time,” he said.He said they are calling on Biden to take executive action to administratively cancel up to $50,000 in student loan debt for federal student loan borrowers with an income below $125,000, and to do so in a way that the borrowers would have no tax liability when they receive the forgiveness.Schumer said he has spoken to Biden about "how important" the loan forgiveness is and that he is "considering" it.Asked if Biden will have the executive authority to forgive the debt, the New York Senator said the president-elect is researching that and "I believe when he does his research, he will find that he does."When asked what the forgiveness would mean for families who have “made sacrifices to pay off student loans” Schumer said it would be “good for everybody.”“Lots of students paid off student loans but it’s such a burden it’s good for everybody to make sure that this debt is vanquished,” he said. “It’s never been this high.”He added that when he finished college it cost $1,700 but “people can’t afford it now.”

  • California faces strict new coronavirus lockdowns; some sheriffs push back

    More than 23 million people in Southern California were preparing on Sunday for the harshest lockdowns in the United States as COVID-19 cases spiked to record levels in the country's most populous state. The restrictions in California, ordered by Governor Gavin Newsom to take effect on a region-by-region basis as hospital intensive care unit beds are filled almost to capacity, call for bars, hair and nail salons and tattoo shops to close again. Newsom, a first-term Democrat, has threatened to withhold funds from local governments that refuse to carry out the restrictions.

  • 'Thanks Kelly Loeffler, I think we got the message': Fox News mocks Georgia senator for repeating herself during debate

    Loeffler's catchphrases included "Radical liberal Raphael Warnock," "I lived the American dream," and "President Trump has every right to."

  • Pfizer and Moderna reportedly reject invitations to Trump's vaccine 'PR stunt'

    It seems the executives leading COVID-19 vaccine development know better than to attend a big gathering right about now.On Tuesday, the White House will be hosting a "vaccine summit" apparently meant to bring vaccine developers, scientists, and government leaders together ahead of distribution of the coronavirus vaccine. But drug industry leaders have decided the event is more of a "public relations stunt," and some big names aren't even planning to attend, Stat News reports.Pfizer and Moderna are currently at the top of the COVID-19 vaccine world, having produced vaccine candidates that are more than 90 percent effective at stopping transmission of the disease. But despite the fact that both of the companies' CEOs had been invited to the vaccine summit, neither plans to attend, two sources tell Stat. The summit comes just days before the Food and Drug Administration is set to examine Pfizer's vaccine data, and a week before it will look at Moderna's. Both reviews will likely result in emergency use authorizations for the two vaccines.Many other companies involved in the vaccine distribution process — FedEx, UPS, Walgreens, and CVS among them — are expected to send representatives to the event. But they "are likely to send lower-ranking executives as opposed to their CEOs," sources familiar with the event's planning tell Stat. And despite an apparent conflict of interest, Peter Marks, the FDA official who heads vaccine approvals, may end up attending the summit, Stat reports.More stories from theweek.com The post-Mitch McConnell GOP is going to be a carnival of madness I'm rooting for pro-democracy Republicans Would Republicans believe election conspiracy theories without Trump?

  • 10 Indoor Plant Stands That Seriously Stand Out

    Take your home garden to the next level this winterOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • 'Melania Antoinette': First lady faces backlash after unveiling tennis pavilion at the White House

    Weeks before her family turns the White House over to President-elect Joe Biden, Melania Trump has announced that a new tennis pavilion on the south grounds is ready for action. The project included sprucing up an existing tennis court and children's garden, in addition to building a pavilion to replace a smaller structure. The first lady's office said on Monday that the pavilion's design was inspired by the architectural style of the White House, especially the East and West Wings. A colonnade, parapet wall and fanlight windows tie the new building to the look and feel of the White House. But critics expressed anger at the White House's announcement while the US is in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic. On Twitter there were comparisons to Marie Antoinette and the quote “Let them eat cake”, which is often attributed to her. Molly Jong-Fast, an editor at The Daily Beast, tweeted: "Oh Good, those people in their ICU Beds will feel so much better knowing that Melania has finished her tennis pavilion."

  • VIRUS TODAY: Officials urge vigilance; failing grades soar

    — Top health officials warned Americans not to let their guard down, as a COVID-19 vaccine is perhaps just days away from being available in the U.S. With an epic, coast-to-coast surge under way, authorities are urging people anew to wear masks, practice social distancing and follow other basic measures. — Schools around the country are confronting “off the rails” numbers of failing grades amid the pandemic. THE NUMBERS: The seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 attributable deaths in the U.S. is 2,163.

  • China says firmly opposes U.S. interference in its domestic affairs

    China said on Monday it firmly opposes and strongly condemns U.S. interference in its domestic affairs if a media report that Washington is preparing new sanctions on Chinese officials over a Hong Kong crackdown is true. If the United States insists on going down the wrong path, China will continue to take firm counter measures to safeguard its sovereignty and security, Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman with the foreign ministry told a briefing. The United States is preparing to impose sanctions on at least a dozen Chinese officials over their alleged role in Beijing's disqualification of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong, Reuters reported on Monday citing sources.

  • Trump suggests Rudy Giuliani's crusade to overturn the election results is 'more important' than when he led New York's 9/11 response

    Giuliani was lauded for his 9/11 response, but his public image has cratered in recent years as he spins a web of increasingly incoherent conspiracies.

  • San Francisco officer who seriously injured suspect indicted

    Accused burglar, whose leg was amputated after arrest, also charged; DA declines to give details before arraignment.

  • Hong Kong politician who fled to UK has bank accounts frozen

    A Hong Kong pro-democracy politician who abruptly fled the city last week fearing jail has had his some of bank accounts frozen amid a national security law investigation. Ted Hui Chi-fung, 38, who was one of the 15 former pro-democracy lawmakers who resigned from Hong Kong’s Legislative Council in November, left the former British colony last week amid a political crackdown that has seen the recent imprisonment of high profile pro-democracy activists such as Joshua Wong and Jimmy Lai. Hui, who was facing at least nine charges prior to leaving, including criminal damage and perverting the course of justice, initially travelled to Denmark after receiving an invitation from Danish lawmakers. On arrival, he declared his exile on Facebook. Shortly after Hui’s arrival he discovered that Hong Kong authorities had initially frozen several of his family’s bank accounts, including an account with HSBC. “It is obvious that the regime has made political retaliation through economic oppression and has used the law to suppress my family in order to force the voices of opposition,” he wrote on Facebook. According to the local reports, Hong Kong police said on Sunday they were investigating whether Hui had breached the national security law or laundered money with a crowdfunding campaign, and had frozen some accounts with a total of $850,000 (HKD) (£81,886).

  • Biden's pick to head OMB brings experience, Twitter enemies

    Neera Tanden has delighted in labeling Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as “Moscow Mitch”; in the wake of the acrimonious vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, she cuttingly dismissed Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins as “the worst.” Tanden, who is president of the Democratic-leaning Center for American Progress and now president-elect Joe Biden’s choice for budget director, has spent years as a partisan combatant willing to go low against both Republicans and left-leaning critics of her former boss Hillary Clinton. Now some of those she's bruised along the way see her upcoming confirmation as a chance to hit back, making her perhaps Biden's most controversial staffing and Cabinet decision yet.