Can CyanConnode Holdings (LON:CYAN) Afford To Invest In Growth?

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether CyanConnode Holdings (LON:CYAN) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business's cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does CyanConnode Holdings Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When CyanConnode Holdings last reported its balance sheet in December 2019, it had zero debt and cash worth UK£1.1m. In the last year, its cash burn was UK£3.4m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 4 months from December 2019. With a cash runway that short, we strongly believe that the company must raise cash or else douse its cash burn promptly. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

AIM:CYAN Historical Debt April 18th 2020

How Well Is CyanConnode Holdings Growing?

It was fairly positive to see that CyanConnode Holdings reduced its cash burn by 43% during the last year. But the revenue dip of 48% in the same period was a bit concerning. In light of the data above, we're fairly sanguine about the business growth trajectory. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can CyanConnode Holdings Raise More Cash Easily?

Given CyanConnode Holdings's revenue is receding, there's a considerable chance it will eventually need to raise more money to spend on driving growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash to fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

CyanConnode Holdings has a market capitalisation of UK£3.0m and burnt through UK£3.4m last year, which is 111% of the company's market value. Given just how high that expenditure is, relative to the company's market value, we think there's an elevated risk of funding distress, and we would be very nervous about holding the stock.

How Risky Is CyanConnode Holdings's Cash Burn Situation?

There are no prizes for guessing that we think CyanConnode Holdings's cash burn is a bit of a worry. In particular, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap suggests it isn't in a good position to keep funding growth. On the other hand at least it could boast rather strong cash burn reduction, which no doubt gives shareholders some comfort. Looking at the metrics in this article all together, we consider its cash burn situation to be rather dangerous, and likely to cost shareholders one way or the other. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 8 warning signs for CyanConnode Holdings you should be aware of, and 3 of them make us uncomfortable.