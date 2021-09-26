Do Cyanotech's (NASDAQ:CYAN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Fast Is Cyanotech Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Cyanotech's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like a firecracker arcing through the night sky, Cyanotech's EPS shot from US$0.11 to US$0.21, over the last year. You don't see 93% year-on-year growth like that, very often.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While Cyanotech did well to grow revenue over the last year, EBIT margins were dampened at the same time. So it seems the future my hold further growth, especially if EBIT margins can stabilize.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Cyanotech is no giant, with a market capitalization of US$18m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Cyanotech Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

As a general rule, I think it worth considering how much the CEO is paid, since unreasonably high rates could be considered against the interests of shareholders. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Cyanotech with market caps under US$200m is about US$548k.

The Cyanotech CEO received total compensation of just US$124k in the year to . That looks like modest pay to me, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Cyanotech Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Cyanotech's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. With rocketing profits, its seems likely the business has a rosy future; and it may have hit an inflection point. At the same time the reasonable CEO compensation reflects well on the board of directors. While I couldn't be sure without a deeper dive, it does seem that Cyanotech has the hallmarks of a quality business; and that would make it well worth watching. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Cyanotech .

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

