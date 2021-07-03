Major ransomware attack against U.S. tech provider forces Swedish store closures

A 3D-printed Cyber word standing on PC motherboard is seen in this illustration picture
Johan Ahlander and Joseph Menn
·2 min read

By Johan Ahlander and Joseph Menn

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -One of the largest ransomware attacks in history spread worldwide on Saturday, forcing the Swedish Coop grocery store chain to close all 800 of its stores because it could not operate its cash registers.

The shutdown of the major food retailer followed Friday's unusually sophisticated attack on U.S. tech provider Kaseya. The ransomware gang known as REvil is suspected of hijacking Kaseya's desktop management tool VSA and pushing a malicious update that infect tech management providers serving thousands of business.

Huntress Labs, one of the first to sound the alarm of the wave of infections at the providers' clients, said Saturday that thousands of small companies might have been hit.

Miami-based Kaseya said it was working with the FBI and that only about 40 of its customers were impacted directly. It did not comment on how many of those were providers that in turn spread the malicious software to others.

The impacted businesses had files encrypted and were left electronic messages asking for ransom payments of thousands or millions of dollars.

Some experts said the timing of attack, on the Friday before a long U.S. holiday weekend, was aimed at spreading it as quickly as possible while employees were away from the job.

"What we are seeing now in terms of victims is likely just the tip of the iceberg," said Adam Meyers, senior vice president of security company CrowdStrike.

President Joe Biden said on Saturday he has directed U.S. intelligence agencies to investigate who was behind the attack.

According to Coop, one of Sweden's biggest grocery chains, a tool used to remotely update its checkout tills was affected by the attack, so payments could not be taken.

"We have been troubleshooting and restoring all night, but have communicated that we will need to keep the stores closed today," Coop spokesperson Therese Knapp told Swedish Television.

The Swedish news agency TT said Kaseya technology was used by the Swedish company Visma Esscom, which manages servers and devices for a number of Swedish businesses.

State railways services and a pharmacy chain also suffered disruption.

"They have been hit in various degrees," Visma Esscom chief executive Fabian Mogren told TT.

Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist told Swedish television the attack was "very dangerous" and showed how business and state agencies needed to improve their preparedness.

"In a different geopolitical situation, it may be government actors who attack us in this way in order to shut down society and create chaos," he said.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander, Joseph Menn and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Daniel Wallis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Churchill Capital Corp IV of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 30, 2021 - (CCIV)

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2021) - The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV).Shareholders who purchased shares of CCIV during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.CONTACT US HERE:https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/churchi

  • Tesla’s deliveries hit record despite chip shortage

    BROADCAST AND DIGITAL RESTRICTIONS~**Broadcasters: FOR NEWS PURPOSES ONLY. MUST COURTESY TESLA. NO ARCHIVE. NO RESALE Digital: FOR NEWS PURPOSES ONLY. MUST COURTESY TESLA. NO ARCHIVE. NO RESALE*~Despite facing some major roadblocks – like a shortage of chips and raw materials – Tesla managed to post record deliveries in the second quarter. The electric vehicle maker said Friday it delivered 201,250 vehicles, edging just past analysts’ estimates. Total production rose about 14%. That report drove the company’s shares higher in early trading Friday. Strong results for Tesla’s lower priced Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossovers offset a drop in deliveries of its higher-end Model S and Model X. Tesla has recently been raising prices, which CEO Elon Musk blamed on supply chain pressure from a shortage of semiconductors and raw materials. In China, where the company faced scrutiny over its handling of customer complaints on quality issues, Tesla rebounded from a sales slump in April, selling nearly 22,000 cars in May.

  • Dow Jones Today Struggles As Nasdaq Rallies On Jobs Data; Tesla Jumps After Q2 Deliveries; Enphase Rallies On Target Hike

    Cerence, Apple and biotech Alector were early leaders as stock futures and the Dow Jones today upshifted after June payrolls data.

  • Stock Market Rally: S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit Highs; Facebook, Tesla, Nio, Intellia, Didi IPO, OPEC+ In Focus

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record stock market highs last week. Facebook hit a $1 trillion market cap, as several megacap techs led the way. Nio and Tesla deliveries jumped.

  • Tesla Delivered a Record 201,250 Cars in Second Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. delivered 201,250 cars worldwide in the second quarter, a record for the electric-car maker led by Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk.While the company doesn’t break out sales by region, business appeared healthy in China. The bulk of the period’s sales were of the Model 3 sedan and the Model Y crossover, which are produced in Shanghai and Fremont, California. The Model S sedan and Model X sport utility vehicle are made only in Fremont. The countries are Tesla’s biggest

  • Biden orders probe of latest ransomware attack

    CENTRAL LAKE, Mich. (Reuters) -President Joe Biden said on Saturday he has directed U.S. intelligence agencies to investigate who was behind a sophisticated ransomware attack that hit hundreds of American businesses and led to suspicions of Russian gang involvement. Security firm Huntress Labs said on Friday it believed the Russia-linked REvil ransomware gang was to blame for the latest ransomware outbreak. Biden, on a visit to Michigan to promote his vaccination program, was asked about the hack while shopping for pies at a cherry orchard market.

  • Labor Secretary Walsh on U.S. Jobs Data, Returning to Work

    Jul.02 -- U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh calls the June U.S. employment report "good, solid." He speaks on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • The June jobs report was ‘important for Fed watchers’: Portfolio Manager

    Rachael Aiken, Rockland Trust Vice President Portfolio Manager, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss outlook on the overall market amid the June jobs report.

  • New report offers closest look yet at the misery of Britney's conservatorship

    One of the things that makes the ongoing legal conservatorship surrounding Britney Spears—an arrangement she’s now been living under since 2008—difficult for outsiders to fully understand is that, by its very nature, a conservatorship devalues the perspective of the person it’s applied to. Until her recent demand to speak in open court—calling her “team,” her various conservators, and especially her father Jamie “abusive” in their treatment of her—everything “Britney” has had to say on the topic

  • SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against RLX Technology Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

    Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2021) - The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX" or "the Company") (NYSE: RLX) for violations of the federal securities laws.Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's January 22, 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 9, 2021. ...

  • Global minimum tax deal projected to knock 1%-2% off S&P 500 earnings

    The 15% minimum corporate tax rate agreed upon Thursday by 130 countries will have a limited impact on big U.S. corporations, analysts say.Why it matters: Large companies with sophisticated accounting departments exploit generous overseas tax policies in their efforts to minimize taxes and maximize profits.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHow it works: The minimum tax will apply to large multinational companies. Any profitable fi

  • Why XPeng Stock Jumped 38.3% in June

    Despite its recent rally, the Chinese electric vehicle maker's stock is up just 1% across the first half of 2021.

  • Why Carvana Stock Rose 14% in June

    The digital platform for used car sales continues to benefit from new car shortages, but not everyone is in agreement about its future.

  • EXPLAINER: Behind the Vatican's London real estate scandal

    The Vatican has set a July 27 trial date for 10 people, including a once-powerful cardinal and papal contender, on charges related to the Holy See’s 350 million-euro investment in a luxury London real estate venture. The 487-page indictment request capped a two-year investigation that exposed how the Vatican had lost millions of euros — much of it donations from the faithful — in fees to brokers, bad investments and other questionable expenses. The Vatican’s Secretariat of State in 2013 decided to invest an initial 200 million euros in a fund operated by Italian businessman Raffaele Mincione, with half the money put into the London building, half in other investments.

  • Demolition of collapsed Miami condo could happen as soon as Sunday

    SURFSIDE, Fla. (Reuters) -The demolition of the remains of the partially collapsed condo complex near Miami Beach could happen as soon as Sunday, officials said, in an effort to tear down the unsafe structure before the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa. Two more people were found dead on Saturday in the rubble of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in the community of Surfside, officials said at a news conference, bringing the total to 24 deceased and 124 missing or feared dead, as the search and rescue operations continued for more than a week. Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky told reporters the demolition of what was left standing of the towers had to take place as soon as possible because Elsa is forecast to reach southern Florida as early as Monday.

  • Ransomware breach at Florida IT firm hits 200 businesses

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Hundreds of American businesses were hit Friday by an unusually sophisticated ransomware attack that hijacked widely used technology management software from a Miami-based supplier called Kaseya. The attackers changed a Kaseya tool called VSA, used by companies that manage technology at smaller businesses. Security firm Huntress said it was tracking eight managed service providers that had been used to infect some 200 clients.

  • Lithuania declares state of emergency due to migration surge from Belarus

    Lithuania has declared a state of emergency due to an influx of migrants over the last few days from Belarus, AP reports.The big picture: Lithuania’s Interior Minister Agle Bilotaite said Friday that the decision is not because of an increased threat to the country, but to implement a more robust system to handle migrants who are entering. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.“It’s very important to have a legal system and instruments ... to be able to swift

  • Tom Holland's Spider-Man gets a Doctor Strange upgrade in new No Way Home toys

    See Spidey's new suit for the new movie, but in toy form.

  • Netflix might be forced to make a controversial change you’re going to hate

    Some streaming services provide users with an option to select a lower-priced tier with ads. Hulu and Peacock are two such examples. Netflix executives, however, have said on numerous occasions that the company will never embrace advertisements. Analyst Michael Nathanson of MoffettNathanson Research, however, recently issued an investor note arguing that Netflix might want to … The post Netflix might be forced to make a controversial change you’re going to hate appeared first on BGR.

  • How to delete cookies from your computer — and why it matters

    What are cookies, exactly, and are they good or bad? Cyber security experts break it all down.