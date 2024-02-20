Cyber attack on Colorado public defender system causes 'moderate disruption' to Pueblo courts

Pueblo's district attorney is seeing "some impact" on local court cases as the state public defenders' office is in its second week of working to recover from a malware attack that has impacted its computer systems.

State Public Defender Zach Brown announced Monday his office is making "significant progress," bringing some systems online, but several critical systems remain unavailable.

Tenth Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner said the impact locally has resulted in a moderate disruption to scheduled cases.

"I am aware that some court matters have had to be continued because of the 'attack.' Both our office and the court have been doing what they can to help alleviate the situation until their systems can be restored," Chostner told the Chieftain in an email.

Brown reported that public defender computers, case document storage systems, connections to some law enforcement systems and the ability to file or download pleadings remain unavailable.

"Public defenders have regained access to the email, phone system, publicly available court information and certain public case filings," Brown said in the update. "Certain jurisdictions have made paper discovery available."

"These temporary workarounds are being used on a case-by-case basis in an effort to continue providing high-quality service to our clients.Additionally, in some cases, public defenders have access to Westlaw," Brown said. Westlaw is a legal research platform.

The office of the Colorado State Public Defender announced a cyber attack on Feb. 11 after encryption malware was discovered on some computer systems. The computer network was proactively taken offline and work continues to safely and securely bring systems back online.

In Pueblo, Laura Snyder, court executive, said a spirit of cooperation has helped some court cases go on as planned locally.

"The primary impact has been the way in which we have shifted to provide as much business continuity as possible. Court staff is assisting by adding more detail to minute orders, printing docket schedules a day in advance, and printing off pre-negotiated plea and sentencing paperwork," Snyder explained.

Pueblo courts also are accepting paper filings rather than electronic filings.

"There have been some continuances directly related to the incident, but most have been due to the normal flow of cases and court business," Snyder said.

The attack is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Brown said.

