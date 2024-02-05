Cyber attack shuts down parts of Pennsylvania Courts’ website

(WHTM) – A denial of service cyber attack on Sunday has caused the Pennsylvania Courts’ website to be unavailable.

“Out court information technology and executive team is working closely with law enforcement including the CISA, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the F.B.I to investigate the incident,” said Chief Justice of Pennsylvania Debra Todd. “At this time, there is no indication that any court data was compromised, and our courts will remain open and accessible to the public.”

The release states that the cyber attack is affecting court web services that include PACFile, the use of online docket sheets, PAePay, and the Guardianship Tracking System.

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) says that a denial of service cyber attack occurs when malicious actors flood the targeted host or network with traffic until the target cannot respond or simply crashes, preventing access for legitimate users.

