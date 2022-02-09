From cyber attacks to bomb shelters, boxer-turned-mayor Klitschko readies Kyiv's defences

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Felix Hoske
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vitali Klitschko
    Vitali Klitschko
    Ukrainian boxer and politician

By Felix Hoske

KYIV (Reuters) - In his mayoral office, former heavyweight boxing champion Vitaly Klitschko waves a stylus pen at a screen on the wall - allowing him to monitor Kyiv's electricity grid and water supplies in case of a Russian cyber attack.

Klitschko, who has been mayor of Ukraine's capital city since 2014, is now readying its defences, inspecting Soviet era bomb shelters and encouraging citizens, including his brother and fellow heavyweight champion Wladimir, to become reservists.

Ukraine is bracing itself for a possible military offensive from Russia, which has massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine's borders in recent weeks.

The 50-year-old Klitschko, who was known as "Dr Ironfist" in his fighting days, says there is no panic in the city, but citizens still have to be ready for the worst case.

"That's why 5,000 bunkers are already prepared in our hometown. Over 2,000,000 people can be saved there," he told Reuters in his office in city hall.

"Concerning the current situation, I believe there is not a single citizen in our city and our country that doesn't speak about the current situation. Of course, the whole society is quite worried," he said.

"We don't want war. But, if it's about our territorial integrity, when the question about our independence arrives, then we don't have another choice. We have to defend our country, our homes, our families, our values."

Russia denies planning any sort of military attack.

Klitschko said that the bombardment of civilian populations would in any case be unlikely, though U.S. officials this weekend said mass civilian casualties could not be ruled out in the worst case.

Ukraine has also warned about the prospects of cyber attacks on key infrastructure, either as part of a military offensive or as a way of causing instability and hitting the country's financial system.

Russia has denied any role in previous cyber attacks on Ukraine and other targets.

"We are protecting all of the infrastructure objects. Now, we have a detailed plan of how we can protect everything from a possible attack on Ukraine," Klitschko said. "We have a concrete plan, we have an action plan of what should we done. We hope that nothing will happen, but we have to be ready anyways."

His brother Wladimir enlisted in Ukraine's reserve army last week. Both brothers have longstanding ties to Germany and speak German - but Vitaly has not been shy to criticise Berlin's reluctance to supply defensive weapons to Ukraine.

He called a recent shipment of 5,000 Germany military helmets a "joke".

"Political support, financial support, and defensive weapons are very important to us because we have to defend our country with modern arms," he told Reuters, speaking in German.

(Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The US is worried about another 'messy' and 'chaotic' evacuation should Russia attack Ukraine, officials say

    There are roughly 30,000 American citizens in Ukraine. President Joe Biden said earlier this week it would be "wise" for them to leave the country.

  • Czech minister: Putin gave Europe 'gift' as gas crisis showed alternatives exist

    Liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments to Europe late last year showed Russia could not use gas as great leverage over Europe, and the gas shortfall supported efforts to build more LNG capacity on European shores, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Wednesday. Lipavsky told Reuters in an interview that diversion of LNG cargoes to Europe after prices surged late last year amid lower supplies from Russia showed there were alternatives to Russian gas and supported the argument for investing in infrastructure. "I like to say (Russian President) Vladimir Putin gave Europe a great Christmas gift because he showed that we are not dependent on Russian gas," Lipavsky said.

  • Slovakia lawmakers approve defense military treaty with US

    Slovakia’s parliament on Wednesday approved a defense military treaty with the United States. The Defense Cooperation Agreement passed 79-60 in the 150-seat legislature in a vote split between lawmakers from the four-party ruling coalition and the opposition. The treaty allows the U.S. military to use two Slovak air force bases — Malacky-Kuchyna and Sliac — for 10 years while Slovakia — a NATO member — will receive $100 million from the U.S. to modernize them.

  • Florida man admits guilt to assaulting two military police officers at military base

    Florida man accused of speeding through checkpoint, striking police vehicles and dragging an officer at South Jersey military base

  • US Army network modernization sets the stage for JADC2

    New tools will provide commanders unprecedented levels of situational awareness on the battlefield and more ways to pass data.

  • Europe Gas Falls as Mild Weather Tempers Russian Supply Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookDOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in Bitfinex HackEuropean natural gas prices fell, paring earlier gains, as forecasts for milder weather helped ease fears of disruptions to Russian supplies.Gas futures declined aft

  • Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui's US$500 million lawsuit in London against UBS can proceed

    A judge in London has ruled that a US$500 million lawsuit by exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui against UBS over a 2015 margin call can proceed in Britain. The Swiss investment bank had sought to dismiss the case on jurisdictional grounds, but High Court Justice Sara Cockerill ruled on Wednesday that the lawsuit can continue. "UBS was a critical part of the deal structure," Justice Cockerill wrote in the ruling. "The misstatements relied upon were made about UBS London's policies. The claim r

  • Olympics Schedule Today: How and Where to Watch, Stream Tonight's Events

    Team USA finally has one gold medal, but Wednesday night will bring some of its biggest chances to add to that count.

  • Unmanned Black Hawk flies over Ft. Campbell in maiden voyage

    The helicopter carried no soldiers or pilots. Developers of the technology say it can help military and civilians.

  • On COVID vaccine: Scholz tells Germans 'Be like the Danish'

    Germans could learn a lesson from Denmark's high COVID-19 vaccination rate, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, calling on more Germans - particularly older people - to get vaccinated so the country can ease restrictions. Around 76% of the population in Germany has received at least one dose of a vaccine - fewer than many other western European countries and far from Denmark's 83% rate.

  • 3 NATO allies sent carrier strike groups into the Mediterranean for joint drills amid elevated tensions in Europe

    There's been increased military activity around Europe, with Russia massing troops near Ukraine, NATO reinforcing its flank, and military exercises.

  • Israel puts Iran nuclear breakout time at 4–6 months with deal

    Israeli government experts believe that a U.S. return to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran will set the amount of time Tehran needs to produce the amount of highly enriched uranium needed for a nuclear bomb to four to six months, a senior Israeli official told me.Why it matters: This assessment is shorter than the six to nine month breakout time the Biden administration experts calculated, per two Israeli officials familiar with strategic consultations between the U.S. and Israel. Get market news

  • PPD: SWAT standoff highlights need for police equipment that keeps up with the times

    A brief shootout between Pensacola SWAT officers and a suspect highlights a need for equipment and training that keeps up with today's policing.

  • 'I'm where I'm supposed to be': Caris LeVert ready to help Cavaliers compete for a championship

    LeVert, 27, marvels that he's one of the oldest among the Cavs core, says 'it's crazy' to be a teammate of Darius Garland

  • Killing Eve's Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh Reunite in Beverly Hills, Plus Adele, Ed Sheeran and More

    Killing Eve stars Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh arrive at the season 4 photocall in Beverly Hills on Feb. 8. Adele stops to pose for a photo at the 2022 Brit Awards in London on Feb. 8. Ed Sheeran puts on a show at The Brit Awards in London on Feb. 8.

  • Harris will head to Germany next week for talks on Ukraine crisis: What we know

    NATO is stepping up its deployment of troops to eastern Europe, including the US Army's 2nd Cavalry Regiment from Germany.

  • N.Korea calls for economic growth, improved lives despite 'complicated problems'

    North Korea's parliament has pledged to develop the economy and improve people's livelihoods despite the "difficult and complicated problems" faced last year from sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic, state media said on Tuesday. The Supreme People's Assembly (SPA), the isolated state's rubber-stamp parliament, gathered on Feb. 6-7 to discuss cabinet work and government budgets and adopt new laws on childcare and the protection of overseas residents, the official KCNA news agency said. Leader Kim Jong Un did not attend the meeting, which was led by Choe Ryong Hae, chairman of the SPA standing committee.

  • Michael Malone: I expect DeMarcus Cousins back in Denver

    Ryan Blackburn: Michael Malone: "I fully expect DeMarcus Cousins to be back with us at some point… it is my hope that DeMarcus will be back with us in the near future." Source: Twitter @NBABlackburn What's the buzz on Twitter? Vinny Benedetto @ ...

  • Where are the detailed Pentagon reports like the one on the Kabul bombing for civilian casualties?

    The U.S. military investigated the Kabul bombing that killed U.S. service members. It must do the same for U.S. military strikes that kill civilians.

  • FedEx eyes freighter order as e-commerce soars -sources

    FedEx Corp is in talks with Boeing and Airbus to buy next-generation freighters as e-commerce soars, but the delivery giant has postponed a buying decision amid ongoing labor talks with pilots, industry sources said. The world's largest cargo airline is the latest flashpoint for competition after Boeing last week launched a freighter version of its 777X to compete with a new Airbus A350 freighter. Air cargo demand has been stoked by online shopping, supply chain disruptions and a drop in passenger flights - which often also carry cargo in their holds.