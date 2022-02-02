Cyber criminal stole $740,000 from Benton County. Officials say they know who he is

A man who scammed Benton County out of $740,000 by claiming to be a building contractor has been federally indicted on six felony charges.

Ayoola T. Adeoti allegedly devised and carried out the elaborate scheme in 2019 by directing other people to open a Georgia bank account for the money, and to later withdraw money for him from a bank branch in North Carolina.

The SunTrust Bank account was in the name of a fictitious business.

It is not clear in court records if Adeoti — who’s also known as “Gaji” — is in custody, or when he will make his first appearance in U.S. District Court.

Court documents also don’t give an age or residential address for Adeoti.

Federal prosecutors say Adeoti had co-conspirators, though no one else has yet been charged in the case.

The federal grand jury in Spokane returned an indictment Tuesday against Adeoti for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, and two counts each of wire fraud and bank fraud.

Secret Service called in

The case has been assigned to Chief Judge Stanley A. Bastian.

The bank fraud charges carry a maximum of 30 years in prison, while the wire fraud tops out at 20 years.

Benton County admitted in February 2020 that the Auditor’s Office had been the victim of a “social engineering phishing scam.”

At the time, the county said it would be reviewing “internal policies and procedures to minimize the risk of a similar incident occurring in the future.”

Auditor Brenda Chilton could not be reached Wednesday by the Tri-City Herald for comment on the fraud.

The U.S. Secret Service investigated after it was notified by Benton County officials and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Payment switch

According to the 11-page indictment, the conspiracy started in mid-March 2019 and continued until Nov. 15, 2019, when Benton County had the money sent as instructed.

Adeoti had someone, identified only as “Person A,” first open the SunTrust account in Atlanta under the business LR Cleaning Service.

“This account was not, in actuality, a business account for LR Cleaning Service, but was instead a fraudulent account that (Adeoti) created as part of the conspiracy for purposes of receiving fraudulently obtained funds and obtaining the funds therefrom,” the indictment states.

About five months later, Adeoti starting sending emails emails to the Benton County Auditor’s Office purporting to be from a Tri-Cities company with whom the county has a longstanding work relationship, according to the indictment.

Those emails were sent from IP addresses associated with servers located in Mumbai, India, the indictment states.

They reportedly told Auditor’s Office staff that the company was no longer accepting payments by check, and included instructions on paying by electronic funds transfer, or EFT.

Court documents filed two years ago in relation to the scam state that an online domain name was created using the construction firm’s name — minus one letter.

Also the name on the fake email address was strikingly similar to the name of a real employee with the legitimate company.

The email claimed to be from an accountant with the construction firm.

20 emails over 3 weeks

Tuesday’s indictment only refers to the business as “Company A,” but earlier documents show it was Banlin Construction of Kennewick.

The county has long done business with Banlin for both building construction and road maintenance. Projects have included a major upgrade inside the county jail and construction of the recently opened administration office building on the county’s Kennewick campus.

Auditor’s Office employees who received the emails from Adeoti starting in late October 2019 did not notice that the “i” had been dropped from the word “construction” in the alleged Banlin Construction accountant’s email address.

The public domain registration information for the misspelled “Banlin Construction” was reportedly done in India.

About 20 emails over a three-week period were exchanged between the alleged cyber criminal and the county office about a bill the county owed for several building projects.

The Auditor’s Office ultimately made the payment switch and, on Nov. 15, 2019, had KeyBank in Kennewick deposit $740,216.79 into the Atlanta-based SunTrust account allegedly opened on Adeoti’s behalf.

The indictment says the money was transmitted “believing the EFT instructions had been provided by Company A for the purpose of legitimate payments to be made under the contract between Benton County and Company A.”

$8,000 immediately taken

The same day the wire transfer was made, Adeoti told “Person A” to go into a SunTrust branch in Charlotte, N.C. and withdraw $8,000 in cash.

That cash then was provided to Adeoti, though the indictment does not say by what means.

Once the wire transfer was completed, the Auditor’s Office sent a follow-up email to the company’s purported accountant to confirm receipt. The person behind the fraudulent email never responded.

Earlier court documents say just over $23,000 of the total deposit was withdrawn from the account in a series of small transactions before SunTrust Bank identified it as a fraudulent account and froze it.

As soon a Benton County officials suspected a potential loss of public funds, they did what is required of them by state law and contacted the Washington state Auditor’s Office in December 2019.

The $717,200 that was left in the account was seized by the Secret Service in January 2020.