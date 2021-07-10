"Cyber disruption" triggers website outage in Iranian ministry

Erin Doherty
A "cyber disruption" caused websites of Iran's transport and urbanization ministry to lose service on Saturday, according to AP.

The big picture: This is the second abnormality in computer systems related to the ministry, per AP.

  • On Friday, Iran's railroad system experienced a cyberattack and hackers posted fake messages about train delays and cancellations on display boards at train stations across the country.

  • Iran's minister of telecommunications Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi cautioned on Saturday about possible cyberattacks.

  • The cause of Saturday's outage is not yet clear and the case is under investigation. No group has taken responsibility of the incident.

