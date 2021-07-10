"Cyber disruption" triggers website outage in Iranian ministry

A "cyber disruption" caused websites of Iran's transport and urbanization ministry to lose service on Saturday, according to AP.

The big picture: This is the second abnormality in computer systems related to the ministry, per AP.

On Friday, Iran's railroad system experienced a cyberattack and hackers posted fake messages about train delays and cancellations on display boards at train stations across the country.

Iran's minister of telecommunications Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi cautioned on Saturday about possible cyberattacks.

The cause of Saturday's outage is not yet clear and the case is under investigation. No group has taken responsibility of the incident.

