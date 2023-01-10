Cyber Dive Launches Aqua One, the First Smartphone to Monitor Children’s Online Activity and Mental Health

Available for purchase today, the custom Android is designed to help parents protect their children from predators, bullying and other damaging content and activities online

Phoenix, Ariz. --News Direct-- Cyber Dive

Cyber Dive, the preeminent pioneer in making the digital world safer and healthier for millions of children through tech-forward innovations, announced its new Aqua One smartphone is available for purchase today. Aqua One is the first ever smartphone to eliminate all barriers that have prevented parents from accessing their children’s digital activity, empowering them to comprehensively monitor their children’s health and safety online. With cutting-edge monitoring software designed by an ex-military intelligence officer and a Mental Health Check, this custom-built Android also bridges the gap between the digital world and its all-too-often damaging effect on children’s mental health.

“Aqua One is designed to help real families facing real dilemmas—from their children’s struggles with depression, eating disorders, body image issues, and attempts at self-harm to the very real dangers of sex trafficking, drugs, bullying, and explicit photos,” said Cyber Dive Co-Founder and CEO Jeff Gottfurcht. “We hear so many real life horror stories from parents that have real life consequences. Our goal is to arm them with the ultimate tool to help protect their children from a digital world that is proving to be more and more fraught with complexities and dangers we could never have imagined even a decade ago.”

Cyber Dive Co-Founder and CTO Derek Jackson, who previously served as a Captain in the U.S. Army, where his intelligence work focused on the social media activity of U.S. adversaries and radical insurgents, built Aqua One to be a game changer for families. “That's why the Aqua One is so powerful,” he said. “Screen time and app/website blockers are a cop out, easy answers to bigger issues. Instead, the intention behind what you're doing, the actions you're taking, and who you're interacting with indicate what type of effect social media will have on your well-being. If we can use AI and parental involvement to help our kids create better habits and better self-awareness, they will be better equipped to handle the effects of social media.”

Story continues

The Aqua One phone allows children to explore safely online with their parents at their side. Every action taken on the child’s Aqua One device, including the watch history, text messages, search history, and social media activity is mirrored in a comprehensive web application on the parent’s iOS or Android phone, allowing them to see everything. With full internet access and no screen time restrictions, the Aqua One encourages involvement over limitation, reinforcing the importance of open communication at a time when so many children are quietly suffering from the negative impacts of social media—and making potentially irreversible decisions.

Moving beyond monitoring, the Aqua One is also equipped with a revolutionary Mental Health Check, designed based on the insights of in-house clinical child psychologist Jackie Henretig PsyD. The Mental Health Check interrupts the child’s scroll three times per day with emotional-, environmental- and mood-based questions that are based on the child’s age and previous responses. These questions help assess the child’s overall safety, family communication, connectedness to others, and general mental state. Parents can then view all of the responses in their Parent Dashboard, providing them with unparalleled insights into their child’s mental, emotional and physical wellbeing.

Cyber Dive’s Human Trafficking Advisor and Clinical Psychologist Angela Solomon, PsyD says it takes an average of 18 minutes after initial online contact for a predator to groom a child and request sexual content. By providing instantaneous access to all of a child’s online activity, including both positive and potentially negative interactions and experiences, parents can intervene as soon as they see anything inappropriate or potentially dangerous to their child.

Available exclusively at http://www.cyberdive.co for $59/month, $0 down and no contract, parents can now sign up for a subscription that provides them with the Aqua One smartphone, Cyber Dive’s parental monitoring web application, and unlimited free phone replacements.

Mint Mobile is the exclusive wireless service partner for Aqua One devices.

“We are excited to be the exclusive wireless service provider for Aqua One,” said Aron North, CMO of Mint Mobile. “The team at Cyber Dive has created an innovative and cutting-edge solution, and we're excited to make it as affordable as possible with premium wireless starting at $15/month."

For more information, visit cyberdive.co.

Cyber Dive is a progressive technology company that is the preeminent pioneer in making the digital world safer and healthier for millions of children through tech-forward innovations. The company created Aqua One, the first-ever smartphone for children that empowers parents to monitor all of their children’s online activities through a single, comprehensive dashboard. Technology changed children and now Aqua One is changing parenting by empowering parents to go places in their child’s digital world they never thought they’d go. Learn more at http://www.cyberdive.co.

Contact Details

Jennifer Mirabile

cyberdive@trustrelations.agency

Company Website

http://www.cyberdive.co

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/cyber-dive-launches-aqua-one-the-first-smartphone-to-monitor-childrens-online-activity-and-mental-health-798090905