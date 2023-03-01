CYBER ENVIRO-TECH, INC. ANNOUNCES THE DEPLOYMENT OF ITS TECHNOLOGIES TO ADDRESS SIGNIFICANT WATER CONTAMINATION ISSUE IN WEST TEXAS WHILE INCREASING OIL PRODUCTION

3 min read

Scottsdale, Arizona --News Direct-- Cyber Enviro-Tech Inc.

McapMediaWire -- Beginning in March 2023, Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (OTC: CETI) ("CETI") is set to deploy its combined oil extraction and water filtration technologies on its pilot oil field in west Texas. After achieving desired outcomes, CETI will partner with other 3rd party oil field operators on a revenue sharing basis. This creates a recurring income stream for the Company which continues to increase as it expands into other oil fields.

CETI’s initial target market is “stripper wells” which are oil wells that produce 15 barrels of oil a day or less. Stripper wells constitute over 76% of oil & gas wells in the US. “We are confident that CETI’s technological advancements will prove to be a major industry game changer by increasing the production and longevity of stripper wells while returning clean, non-toxic water back into the environment. Quantum leaps forward of this magnitude are far too important to be overlooked by any oil field operator”, says Kim D. Southworth, CEO of CETI.

CETI is a water science technology company that uses numerous innovative technologies to increase the production of oil & gas while at the same time, protecting the environment from contaminated oil production wastewater. This serious environmental issue was highlighted in a September 2022 article in the Texas Tribune which said “Oil and gas extraction in the Permian Basin of arid West Texas is expected to produce some 588 million gallons of wastewater per day for the next 38 years, according to findings of a state-commissioned study group — three times as much as the oil it produces.”

To address this environmental threat, CETI has spent the last 2 years of R & D in developing, refining and testing its water filtration and oil & gas reservoir oil extraction technologies. Simultaneously, it has been preparing its pilot oil field for deployment. Rejuvenation of the reservoir starts with increasing permeability by destroying bacteria and other contaminates that can completely block or reduce the flow oil & gas downhole. These combined applications will ultimately deliver increased productivity, decreased operating expenses, easier regulatory compliance, improved safety, and environmental benefits.

ABOUT CYBER ENVIRO-TECH, INC. CETI is an environmentally driven aggregator of Water Science Technologies to make water usage & consumption safer, more efficient and less expensive. Our initial emphasis is on the oil and gas industry. The Company is able to remediate a wide spectrum of water contamination issues generated from the production of oil & gas. The Company also employs innovative, proprietary equipment and processes for increased oil production. We do this by applying 4th Industrial Revolution technologies to greatly simplify the mechanics of oil extraction while radically reducing labor, water truck usage, optimizing oil recovery and the ability to monitor activity with instant data and metrics.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, financial projections, statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for current and future operations, the development, regulatory approvals and commercialization of the Company's products, or any of the Company's proposed services, systems, services, licensing arrangements, joint ventures, partnerships or acquisitions. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results and performance and actual events or results may differ considerably. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any projections may include, without limitation, delays in the Company's development of its products and services, the inability to obtain additional financing, the impact of significant new or changing government regulation on the industry, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's general failure to effectively implement the Company's business plans or strategies. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

CONTACT:

Winston McKellar,

Dir of IR/PR

Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc.

6991 E. Camelback Rd., Suite D-300

Scottsdale, AZ 85231

866.896.6856

Email: info@cyberenviro.tech

www.cyberenviro.tech

Contact Details

Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc.

info@cyberenviro.tech

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/cyber-enviro-tech-inc-announces-the-deployment-of-its-technologies-to-address-significant-water-contamination-issue-in-west-texas-while-increasing-oil-production-611200951

