CYBER ENVIRO-TECH RAISES OVER $2,300,000 AND SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES THE FILING OF ITS S-1 REGISTRATION STATEMENT

McapMediaWire -- Publicly-held Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. of Scottsdale, Arizona, (OTC: CETI) is pleased to announce the completion of its S-1 Registration Statement which was filed and accepted by the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 19th, 2023. As a fully reporting public company, CETI is now subject to filing quarterly reviewed and annually audited financial statements.

“This I believe will give investors increased confidence in the accuracy of our financial statements and corporate activities now available to the public in our quarterly and annual filings” says CEO Kim D. Southworth.

By raising over $2.3 million, the Company has been able to develop and test its technologies while maintaining the mineral rights to its pilot oil field in west Texas. These initial oil wells provide the opportunity for CETI to demonstrate its capability to increase oil production from the combined application of its water filtration, injection and reservoir enhancement technologies. The Company will also be able to reduce the environmental impact associated with oil well maintenance and will not be using harmful chemicals. The Alvey Ranch is the first stage in procuring multiple streams of income. Upon the success of this initial Pilot Program, CETI will look to partner with existing stripper well operators to increase their production capacity, thus increasing revenue to the Company.

ABOUT CYBER ENVIRO-TECH, INC. CETI is an environmentally driven aggregator of Water Science Technologies to make water usage & consumption safer, more efficient and less expensive. Our initial emphasis is on the oil and gas industry. The Company is able to remediate a wide spectrum of water contamination issues generated from the production of oil & gas. The Company also employs innovative, proprietary equipment and processes for increased oil production. We do this by applying 4th Industrial Revolution technologies to greatly simplify the mechanics of oil extraction while radically reducing labor, water truck usage, optimizing oil recovery and the ability to monitor activity with instant data and metrics.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, financial projections, statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for current and future operations, the development, regulatory approvals and commercialization of the Company's products, or any of the Company's proposed services, systems, services, licensing arrangements, joint ventures, partnerships or acquisitions. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results and performance and actual events or results may differ considerably. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any projections may include, without limitation, delays in the Company's development of its products and services, the inability to obtain additional financing, the impact of significant new or changing government regulation on the industry, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's general failure to effectively implement the Company's business plans or strategies. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

