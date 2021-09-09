'Cyber grave robbers' arrested in connection to stolen identity of Surfside condo victims

Three people were arrested in South Florida on accusations of identity theft related to the victims of the Surfside condo collapse earlier this year, a head prosecutor said Wednesday.

Seven victims were part of the case, five of whom are deceased, according to comments from Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle at a press conference. The seven victims had their identities stolen and used to make purchases following the collapse of the Champlain Towers South on June 24.

"Cyber grave robbers did move very quickly after the collapse to grab what they could from deceased victims while families and friends were in absolute emotional turmoil," Fernandez Rundle said.

The three people arrested in the scheme were Betsy Alejandra Cacho Medina, 30, of North Miami; Rodney Choute, 38, of North Miami; and Kimberly Michelle Johnson, 34, of Miami, according to arrest warrant affidavits.

Fernandez added that the suspects are accused of stealing at least $45,000 and allegedly attempting to steal upwards of $67,000 before they were arrested. An investigation is underway.

The suspects face multiple felony charges, including identity theft and organized scheme to defraud. The charges could amount to anywhere between 15 and 30 years in prison for each suspect if they are found guilty.

A bond was set at $1 million for Cacho Medina, who was described in the affidavits as the "main suspect." The bond for Johnson was set at $500,000, and Choute's bond stands at $430,000.

Crews in Miami-Dade County spent weeks excavating the disaster site for missing victims, clearing millions of pounds of debris from the wreckage throughout late June and July. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said officials identified the final missing victim of the 98 killed on July 26.

The Washington Examiner contacted the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office but did not immediately receive a response.

