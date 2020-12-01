Cyber Monday 2020: The 20 best deals on Apple, Samsung, Coach, Hulu and Roku you can still get

Cyber Monday 2020: The best Cyber Monday deals

Cyber Monday is almost over, but the best deals of the day are mostly still available. We've spent weeks preparing for the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. You can see our full list of the best Cyber Monday deals, but below you'll find the top 20. Some of these items are at the best prices we've ever seen and encompass things such as Hulu, Playstation Plus, Coach bags, iRobot Roomba vacuums, Apple Watches, Rokus and more. Do not miss these deals—you'll regret it.

The 20 best Cyber Monday deals you can still get

Best tech gifts 2019: Roku Ultra

1. 1-year Hulu subscription at Hulu for $1.99 per month (Save $48): One of the better Cyber Monday deals comes from the super popular streaming service, Hulu. Through tonight, November 30, you can sign up for a full year of the ad-supported membership for just $1.99 per month or $23.88. That's a 67% discount off the usual $5.99 you'd regularly pay. No wonder this deal is so popular!

2. 70% off Coach Outlet + 15% Off Surprise Deals: The perfect excuse for a new designer bag comes in the form of Coach Outlet's incredible Cyber Monday offering, which features 70% off the retail price of its entire stock plus an additional 15% off "surprise deal" selections with coupon code SAVE15 through tonight, November 30, only.

3. iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum at Bed Bath & Beyond for $599.99 (Save $200): As the best robot vacuum we've ever tested, the i7+ is an investment worth making. Sure, it might be pricier than your run-of-the-mill model, but it's also got a self-cleaning base that will automatically suck out all the icky dirt and grime your vacuuum picks up, meaning you never have to touch it. It also works wonders for pet hair! Right now, you can snag it for a whopping $200 off it's normal $799.99 price tag.

4. Ulta 60-Piece Purple Beauty Box at Ulta for $17.99 (Save $12): This top-rated, 60-piece makeup set is valued at $193, but you can get it right now for just $17.99—that's 40% off its usual $29.99 price! Note that it's also available in pink.

5. Staub Enameled Cast-Iron Round 4-Quart Cocotte at Macy's for $99.99 (Save $315 to $360): The larger version of this cocotte, the 5.5-quart Staub Dutch oven (on sale for $259.99), is our pick for the best Dutch oven on the market, as we were particularly pleased with its round shape, which fit best on ovens and in pantries. It also cooked super evenly. Right now, this smaller sale option is on sale for just under $100—a 75% markdown from its usual $414.99.

5. Roku Ultra Streaming Device at Staples for $69.99 (Save $30): Get our favorite streaming device at a great discount at Staples. You can stream all your favorite streaming services and get 4K/HDR and Dolby Vision alongside its intuitive navigation.

6. Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones at Best Buy for $88 (Save $111.99): If it's a great deal on a pair of noise-canceling headphones you're after, you can't go wrong with this Sony pair, which just so happen to be a whopping $199.99 off. While we recommend the brand's WH-1000XM4 headphones (also on sale for $278, down from $349.99) over any other pair on the market, the WH-CH710N headphones are great for those looking for a more budget-friendly option.

7. 2 Annual Masterclass Subscriptions for $180 (Save $180): Masterclass's coveted buy one, get one free membership deal is back for Black Friday—a special we haven't seen from the site since March. When we gave these celebrity-taught online classes a go, we were extremely impressed by how motivated we felt after taking a few, as it kept us engaged and showed the less glamorous, behind-the-scenes work that some of the world's master chefs, sports players and more undergo.

8. eufy 11S Slim Robot Vacuum at Amazon for $169.99 (Save $80): Dubbed as our all-time favorite affordable vacuum, the eufy 11S is currently on sale at Amazon for $169.99, which is down $80 from its retail price of $249.99. In testing, we noted that this robot cleaner offered incredible suction power, along with a slim design that allowed it to maneuver underneath furniture and around tricky corners. Better yet, it picked up on average of 11.6 grams of dirt per run, plus, it was impressively quiet. Note that you can get it for slightly less at Fry's Electronics.

9. Women's Bras at Macy's for $9.99 and 10 for $27 underwear (Save $30 to $34.01): Shop a large selection of women's bras, regularly $44 to $40, for just $9.99 right now at Macy's. Need matching bottoms? No problem! They're currently $10 for $27, or just $2.70 per pair from their normal $7.99.

10. $$299 to $399 in Free Nectar Bedding Accessories with Mattress Purchase: Need some new bedding? Go for the gold with this awesome Nectar mattress deal. You'll get roughly $300 to $400 worth of free goods depending on your bed size, including a mattress protector, sheets and pillows, when you buy the mattress in a box we called the best on the market.

11. Apple AirPods with Charging Case at Amazon for $109.99 (Save $49.01): The Apple AirPods are some of our favorite true wireless earbuds, and this deal is still one of the best we've ever seen. These also make an amazing gift for anyone—even Android users.

12. iRobot Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum at Amazon for $399 (Save $200.99) : The only part about a robot vacuum that isn't awesome? Emptying its small dust bin every few days. This Roomba has a ton of great features, but the best is that it can empty its own bin into the included charging base, so you don't have to deal with it as much.

13. Amazon Fire 7 Kids' Edition for $59.99 (Save $40): With so many kids stuck at home, a kid-friendly tablet is a fantastic way to keep them engaged—or at least from climbing up the walls. This is our favorite tablet for kids, and it comes with a no-questions-asked-if-they-smash-it return policy that we love.

14. Patagonia Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece Jacket at Backcountry from $69.30 (Save $49.70 to $53.55): I literally live in my Better Sweater fleece six months of the year: It's perfect for chilly days, freezing days and "why isn't it summer yet?" days. These usually run closer to $100, so nab this while you still can.

15. Apple 13-Inch MacBook Air with Touch ID at Best Buy for $849.99 (Save $100): It's rare to get a brand-new MacBook Air for this cheap without a student discount.

16. HP ENVY x360 2-in-1 13.3-Inch Touchscreen Laptop at HP from $569.99 (Save $300): This is our favorite laptop under $1,000 and you can get it for way less than that today. It has fantastic battery life, a beautiful design and it can convert into a tablet. It's a perfect laptop for students or anyone on a budget, and this is a remarkably good price.

17. Samsung Q60T QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV at Samsung from $429.99 (Save $100 to $700): Samsung's QLED TVs were cutting edge just last year, and you can already get one for less than $500. These are bright, colorful, slick TVs that range in size from 43 inches all the way up to 85.

18. 1-Year Playstation Plus Digital Membership for $31.99 (Save $28): Whether you were able to snag a new PS5 or you're sitting pretty with an older PS4, Playstation Plus is a must-have. This gets you a full year of the service for just a few dollars more than a three-month subscription typically costs.

19. Samsung Flat 82-Inch 4K 8 Series UHD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility at Amazon for $1,099.99 (Save $398): For less than $1,100 you're typically getting a 55- or 65-inch TV. This Samsung 8-Series 4K TV is a ridiculous 82 inches diagonally, and it costs a little more than $1,000. It's one of the most popular TV deals we've seen this year, but it will not last.

20. Apple Watch Series 6 40mm at Target for $349.99 (Save $50): Apple's latest Watch is its best yet, with improved software, hardware, and the ability to measure your blood oxygen level. Whether you want it for fitness or just keeping tabs on your devices as well as your body, this is a fantastic deal.

