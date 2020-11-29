Cyber Monday 2020: Apple's offering a special deal on the iPad Pro and mini

Cyber Monday 2020: Save on Apple iPads and iPad Minis.

When it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, there's no shortage of stellar places to shop—nearly every major retailer, from Walmart and Target to Best Buy and Kohl's, goes all out for the big shopping weekend—including Apple. That means it's a great time to pick up some bigger-ticket purchases you may have been putting off, or were planning to give as gifts, such as a new iPad Pro or mini.

Apple rarely puts its products on sale, so for this four-day Cyber Weekend shopping event, they are offering a gift card with the purchase of some of their most popular products. If you add eligible products to your cart, such as the new iPad Pro or iPad mini, it will automatically add a gift card ($100 for the iPad Pro; $50 for the mini) which you can use on a later purchase. Need even more motivation to buy? You'll also get a free year of Disney+ with the purchase of either the iPad or iPad mini.

If you've never owned an iPad before, they're surprisingly useful. They're great for kids, as an intuitive alternative to laptops for those who just need the basics, or as a relatively inexpensive drawing tablet for artists. These devices are also one of the better, cheaper options available for Macbook-users in search of a portable secondary monitor—just connect it via USB and use your Macbook's Sidecar app and you have a two-monitor set-up wherever you need it.

