Cyber Monday 2020: The best appliance deals
If there's one thing we know how to test at Reviewed, it's large appliances. Whether it's fridges or washing machines, we have specialized labs that get to the heart of their performance, so we can make solid recommendations. TVs and electronics tend to soak up all the glory on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but now is also the perfect time to find deals on large appliances.
We've taken all the data we've gathered in our testing labs and compared it to all the appliance deals across a bunch of retailers. Here's what to buy.
Refrigerators
Frigidaire Top-Freezer Refrigerator at Lowe's for $583 (Save $65)
Hisense HBM17158SS bottom-freezer fridge at Lowe's for $799 (Save $200)
LG LSXS26326S side-by-side refrigerator with in-door ice maker at The Home Depot for $1,198 (Save $301)
Samsung RF28T5001SS French-door at Abt for $1,199 (Save $700)
GE GNE27EYMFS French-door Energy Star Refrigerator at Wayfair for $1,709.10 (Save $240.89)
Bosch B20CS30SNS counter-depth side-by-side fridge at Abt for $1,979 (Save $220)
LG LFXS26596S 3-door French-door smart refrigerator at The Home Depot for $1,998 (Save $1,051)
Samsung RF24R7201SR counter-depth four-door French door refrigerator with FlexZone drawer at Abt for $2,099 (Save $1,000)
Samsung RF28R7351SG four-door French-door with Food Showcase at Best Buy for $2,199.99 (Save $950)
GE GFE28GYNFS Energy Star French-door refrigerator at Abt for $2,726 (Save $303)
Frigidaire FG4H2272UF Gallery Series counter-depth French-door fridge at AJ Madison for $2,873.10 (Save $725.90)
Bosch B36CL80SNS 800 Series four-door French door counter-depth fridge at Abt for $2,969 (Save $508)
Samsung RF23J9011SR 4-door French-door at AJ Madison for $3,443 (Save $556)
Samsung RF28N9780SR French-door refrigerator with Family Hub Wi-Fi at Lowe's for $3,499 (Save $900)
Dishwashers
GE GDT605PSMSS stainless steel dishwasher at Abt for $424 (Save $285)
GE GDT630PYMFS dry boost top control dishwasher at Lowe's for $429 (Save $280)
Samsung DW80R2031US top-control dishwasher at The Home Depot for $448 (Save $81)
GE GDP645SYNFS dishwasher at Best Buy for $529.99 (Save $210)
LG LDF5545SS dishwasher with QuadWash at Abt for $549 (Save $200)
Samsung DW80J3020US dishwasher at Lowe's for $549 (Save $100)
KitchenAid KDFE104HPS dishwasher at Abt for $595 (Save $304)
Samsung DW80R9950UT smart dishwasher at AJ Madison for $895 (Save $326)
Bosch SHXM78Z55N 800 Series bar-handle dishwasher at Abt for $1,079 (Save $120)
Ranges
GE JGB735SPSS gas convection range at Appliances Connection for $643 (Save $160.75)
Samsung NX58R4311SS 5 burner self-cleaning freestanding gas range at Lowe's for $669 (Save $330)
Samsung NX58R5601SS gas convection range at Best Buy for $699.99 (Save $400)
LG LTG4715ST double oven gas range with ProBake Convection at Best Buy for $1,899.99 (Save $1,000)
Laundry
Whirlpool WTW4816FW top-load washer at Lowe's for $479 (Save $120)
Samsung WF45T6000AV high-efficiency front-load washing machine at The Home Depot for $598 (Save $301)
Samsung DVE45T6000V stainless-steel dryer at The Home Depot for $598 (Save $301)
Samsung WF45T6000AW high-efficiency stackable front-load washer at Lowe's for $599 (Save $200)
LG WM4000HWA front-load washer with wi-fi at Best Buy for $749.99 (Save $150)
Samsung WF45R6300AV front-load washer with smart wi-fi at the Home Depot for $778 (Save $210)
Electrolux EFME527UTT front load electric dryer from The Home Depot for $989 (Save $110)
LG WKEX200HBA WashTower with steam and BI intelligence at Best Buy for $1,799.99 (Save $450)
Appliance packages
Samsung WA50R5400AV washer and DVG50R5400V gas-steam dryer package at Abt for $1,558 (Save $540)
Smeg 2-piece gas range and convertible hood at Appliances Connection for $2,398 (Save $1,849.50)
Samsung SARERADWMW9121 4-piece appliances package at AJ Madison for $3,790 (Save $936)
Frigidaire FRRERADWMW12148 4-piece appliances package at AJ Madison for $4,654.10 (Save $1,471.90)
