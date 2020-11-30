Cyber Monday 2020: The best Chromebook deals right now
Chromebooks are the perfect laptops for those of us who just need something that can browse the web, write papers and stream some movies. They come in all prices, but one thing they all share is sweet Cyber Monday deals that are too good to pass up. Whether you want a premium Samsung Galaxy Chromebook or a humble entry-level Chromebook, you're sure to find something to love on this list of the holiday's best deals.
The best Chromebook deals available today
Lenovo Chromebook S330 14-Inch at Lenovo for $179.99 (Save $90): This doorbuster starts at 12 pm EST, and we don't think it'll be around for long before it sells out. This machine is surprisingly powerful for the price, and its build can survive a few trips and tumbles.
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 at Best Buy for $179.99 (Save $100): While it's not as fast as its bigger sibling (the Flex 5), it's perfectly useable and also has a thoughtful 2-in-1 design. Of all the sub-$200 deals, this is perhaps one of the best ones this Cyber Monday for its value.
Acer Chromebook 314 14-Inch Chromebook, Protective Sleeve and Wireless Mouse Bundle at Walmart for $219 (Save $81): This one's for those of us who hate trackpads. For $219, a functional laptop is a sweet deal on its own; throw in accessories, and it's one of the best deals of the holiday for new Chromebook owners.
HP Chromebook 14a at HP Store for $249 (Save $50): If you're on a strict budget, this Intel Pentium-based Chromebook will get you up and running without any hiccups.
HP Chromebook x360 at HP Store for $299 (Save $80): This 2-in-1 is for the stylus enthusiasts who are willing to sacrifice speed for ergonomics.
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 at Lenovo Store for $449 (Save $50): This is our favorite Chromebook of the year and an obvious recommendation for anyone on the hunt for a budget laptop. The Flex 5 has a great keyboard, a gorgeous screen, snappy performance and a sturdy metal chassis that outdoes its competition.
Samsung Galaxy 13.3-Inch 4K Touchscreen Chromebook at Best Buy for $799 (Save $200): Should you have more cash to dole out, it's hard to do better than the Galaxy Chromebook. It oozes premium features, from a gorgeous anodized chassis to a brilliant 4K screen, and its hardware is way more powerful than anything a Chromebook ever really needs. It's perfect for the Chromium power users out there.
