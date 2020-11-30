Cyber Monday 2020: The best Costco, Sam's Club and BJ's deals right now
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Wholesale clubs like BJ's, Sam's Club and Costco offer great prices on bulk items every day—if you're a member. But on Cyber Monday, these retailers' deals on tech and kitchen products get really hot. You can find deep discounts on headphones, TVs, air fryers and more top-rated items that make great holiday gifts ahead of the shopping season's rush.
Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.
And if you're looking for more great sales, here are the best Cyber Monday 2020 deals that we've found at major retailers across the web.
Here are the best Costco deals right now
One of the best parts of having a Costco Gold Star card is all the exclusive deals available during Cyber Monday. This year, the wholesale club is doing things a little differently. Rather than hosting one large post-Thanksgiving sales event, Costco has been releasing its deals in waves since the beginning of November. Here are the best deals to shop right now.
Less than $100
Nordic Ware Gold Baking Sheets, Set of 3 for $17.99 (Save $4)
Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker Bundle for $89.99 (Save $50)
Less than $250
Less than $500
Netgear Orbi Whole Home Mesh WiFi 6 System with Advanced Cyber Security, 3-pack for $429.99 (Save $70)
LG 65-Inch Class UN7300 Series 4K UHD LED LCD TV for $499.99 (Save $46)
Less than $2,000
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 10th-Generation Intel Core i5 12.3-Inch Touchscreen Laptop for $899.99 (Save $400)
Samsung 65-Inch Class Q8DT Series 4K UHD QLED LCD TV ($100 Allstate Protection Plan Bundle Included) for $1,499.99 (Save $100)
Samsung 75-Inch Class Q7DT Series 4K UHD QLED LCD TV ($100 Allstate Protection Plan Bundle Included) for $1,499.99 (Save $500)
Samsung 75-Inch Class Q8DT Series 4K UHD QLED LCD TV ($100 Allstate Protection Plan Bundle Included) for $2,199.99 (Save $400)
Shop the Costco Cyber Monday 2020 sale
Here are the best Sam's Club deals right now
As part of its Thanks-Savings event, Sam's Club has been offering sale prices since November 20, and the wholesale club has added even more deals today. Nearly all these deals are open to the public, meaning you don't have to be a member to access them.
Less than $100
The Gifting Group Ghirardelli Chocolate Tower for $33.98 (Save $5)
Tytan Cityscape Magnetic Tiles building kit (STEM Certified) for $34.99 (Save $14.99)
Victrola 4-in-1 Cambridge Farmhouse Modern Bluetooth turntable with FM radio for $49.98 (Save $30)
Honeywell 1500-lumen Dimmable LED 15-inch round ceiling light 4-pack for $54.98 (Save $5)
Sony Mini Soundbar with wireless subwoofer for $99.88 (Save $50)
Less than $250
Heated Razor by GilletteLabs including charging dock, one razor and six blade refills for $149.98 (Save $70)
Less than $500
The Allswell Luxe 12-inch medium-firm hybrid queen mattress for $299 (Save $100)
HP 15.6-inch Full HD Laptop with 10th Gen Intel Core i5 for $449 (Save $200)
Less than $2,000
Philips 75-inch Class Roku Smart 4K UHD LED HDTV with HDR for $599 (Save $100)
Backyard Discover Grayson peak Cedar Swing Set and Playset for $699 (Save $300)
Larson Leather Power Reclining 3-piece Home Theater Seating for $999 (Save $200)
Samsung 82-Inch Class TU700D-Series Crystal Ultra HD 4K Smart TV for $1,297.99 (Save $200)
Society Den Mara 4-piece Oval Dining Table set with tbale, sofa corner, loveseat and settee for $1,499 (Save $300)
Shop the Sam's Club Cyber Monday 2020 sale
Here are the best BJ's deals right now
BJ's has released a number of deals from cooking gadgets to QLED TVs. While some deals are open to everyone, others are exclusive to BJ's Wholesale Club members. Here are the best deals you can get now.
Less than $100
T-fal 14-Piece Forged Aluminum Non-Stick Cookware Set for $59.99 (Save $40)
Less than $250
Bose SoundLink Mini II Special Edition Bluetooth Speaker for $129.99 (Save $20)
Arlo Essential 1080p Wireless Security Cameras with Solar Panel for $179.99 (Save $70)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5" Tablet, 64GB for $179.99 (Save $80)
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth Smart Watch for $189.99 (Save $70)
Ecovacs Deebot N79W+ Smart Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $199.99 (Save $130)
Less than $500
HP 15-dy1076nr Laptop, 10th Generation for $449.99 (Save $150)
Samsung 65-Inch TU700D Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV for $479.99 (Save $170)
Less than $2,000
Samsung 75-Inch TU700D Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV for $749.99 (Save $350)
Samsung 65-Inch Q6DT Series 4K UHD QLED LCD TV for $899.99 (Save $300)
Samsung 85-Inch 85TU800D 4K Smart TV for $1,599.99 (Save $780)
Shop the BJ's Cyber Monday sale
Check out all the best Cyber Monday 2020 deals
Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and brings our deals directly to your inbox.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Cyber Monday 2020: The best Costco, Sam's Club and BJ's deals right now