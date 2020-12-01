Cyber Monday 2020: All the best deals you can still shop from the savings event
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Between Black Friday, Cyber Monday and scouting holiday gifts, 2020 has been a whirlwind of shopping activity! If you missed out on the biggest savings days of the year, however, take heart: These's still plenty of amazing deals up for grabs.
Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed. Prefer email newsletters? We've got you covered here.
Many retailers have extended their online shopping events, which means that you can still get major markdowns on everything from top-rated tech to some of our best-rated home goods. Ready to check out the cream of the crop? Read on for our all-encompassing list below, which not only features a ton of incredible products, but some of the best prices you'll find on the web.
The best Cyber Monday deals to shop right now
1. 70% off Coach Outlet: The perfect excuse for a new designer bag comes in the form of Coach Outlet's incredible Cyber Monday offering, which features 70% off the retail price of its entire stock.
2. iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum at Bed Bath & Beyond for $599.99 (Save $200): As the best robot vacuum we've ever tested, the i7+ is an investment worth making. Sure, it might be pricier than your run-of-the-mill model, but it's also got a self-cleaning base that will automatically suck out all the icky dirt and grime your vacuuum picks up, meaning you never have to touch it. It also works wonders for pet hair! Right now, you can snag it for a whopping $200 off it's normal $799.99 price tag.
4. Staub Enameled Cast-Iron Round 4-Quart Cocotte at Macy's for $99.99 (Save $315): The larger version of this cocotte, the 5.5-quart Staub Dutch oven (on sale for $259.99), is our pick for the best Dutch oven on the market, as we were particularly pleased with its round shape, which fit best on ovens and in pantries. It also cooked super evenly. Right now, this smaller sale option is on sale for just under $100—a 75% markdown from its usual $414.99..
5. Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones at Target for $89.99 (Save $110): If it's a great deal on a pair of noise-canceling headphones you're after, you can't go wrong with this Sony pair, which just so happen to be a whopping $110 off. While we recommend the brand's WH-1000XM4 headphones (also on sale for $298, down from $349.99) over any other pair on the market, the WH-CH710N headphones are great for those looking for a more budget-friendly option.
7. eufy 11S Slim Robot Vacuum at Amazon for $179.99 with coupon (Save $70): Dubbed as our all-time favorite affordable vacuum, the eufy 11S is currently on sale at Amazon for $179.99 when you click the coupon code beneath the price, which is down $70 from its retail price of $249.99. In testing, we noted that this robot cleaner offered incredible suction power, along with a slim design that allowed it to maneuver underneath furniture and around tricky corners. Better yet, it picked up on average of 11.6 grams of dirt per run, plus, it was impressively quiet. Note that you can get it for slightly less at Fry's Electronics.
8. Women's Bras at Macy's for $9.99 (Save $30 to $34.01) and 10 for $35 underwear : Shop a large selection of women's bras, regularly $44 to $40, for just $9.99 right now at Macy's. Need matching bottoms? No problem! They're currently $10 for $35, or just $3.50 per pair from their normal $7.99.
9. $299 to $399 in Free Nectar Bedding Accessories with Mattress Purchase: Need some new bedding? Go for the gold with this awesome Nectar mattress deal. You'll get nearly $400 worth of free goods, including a mattress protector, sheets and pillows, when you buy the mattress in a box we called the best on the market.
The best post Cyber Monday headphone deals
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case at Amazon for $139.98 (Save $59.02)
AUKEY True Wireless Active Noise-Canceling Earbuds at Amazon with coupon for $41.99 (Save $18)
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones at Amazon for $119 (Save $80.95)
Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones at Best Buy for $159.99 (Save $90)
Bose 700 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones at Bose for $319.95 (Save $60)
Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless In-Ear Headphones at Best Buy for $129.99 (Save $50)
JBL 300 True Wireless Headphones at Amazon for $74.95, backordered through December 4 (Save $75)
Samsung Galaxy Buds True Wireless Earbud Headphones at Best Buy for $79.99 (Save $50)
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless Earbud Headphones at Best Buy for $99.99 (Save $50)
Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones at Target for $89.99 (Save $110)
Sony WH-10000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones at Best Buy for $298 (Save $51.99)
The best post-Cyber Monday kitchen deals
All-Clad D3 7.5-Inch French Skillet at Macy's for $50 (Save $49.99)
Always Pan at Our Place for $95 with coupon code SUPERSALE (Save $50)
Anolon Advanced Home Hard-Anodized Nonstick 11-Piece Cookware Set at Macy's for $239.99 with coupon code CYBER (Save $135)
Bella 2-Pound Loaf Programmable Bread Maker at Macy's for $59.99 (Save $40)
Crock-Pot 6-Quart Cook and Carry Slow Cooker at Kohl’s for $27 with coupon code YOUGET20 (Save $12.99)
Cuisinart Triple-Rivet 16-Piece Block Cutlery Set at Wayfair for $68.99 (Save $61.01)
Cuisinart 10-Piece Ceramic-Coated Cutlery Set at Macy's for $14.99 (Save $25.01)
Cuisinart Color Pro Collection 12-Piece Cutlery Set at Macy's for $45.49 with coupon code CYBER (Save $42.41)
Dash 2-Quart Compact Air Fryer at Amazonfor $49.99 (Save $10)
GE 1.1 Cubic Foot Mid-Size Microwave at Best Buy for $89 (Save $20.99)
GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker at Amazon for $465.99 (Save $83.01)
Instant Pot Viva 6 Quart 9-in-1 Multi-Use Pressure Cooker at Walmart for $49 (Save $50.99)
Instant Pot Duo Nova 8-Quart 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker at Macy's for $69.99 (Save $80)
International Silver Stainless-Steel 51-Piece Set at Macy's for $39.99 with coupon code CYBER (Save $40.01)
J.A. Henckels Zwilling Stainless-Steel 8-Piece Porterhouse Steak Knife Set at Macy's for $49.99 (Save $110.01)
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill at Bed Bath & Beyond for $169.99 (Save $70)
NutriBullet Pro 900 Series High-Speed Blender System at QVC for $54.90 (Save $17.60)
Oster Cordless Electric Wine Opener at Amazon for $16.99 (Save $3)
Presto 22-Inch Electric Griddle at Walmart for $34.83 (Save $10.07)
SodaStream Fizzi Soda Maker at Kohl's for $47.99 with coupon code YOUGET20 (Save $52)
Staub Enameled Cast-Iron Round 4-Quart Cocotte at Macy's for $99.99 (Save $315 to $360)
ThermoWorks ChefAlarm Probe Thermometer at ThermoWorks for $51.20 (Save $12.80)
ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4 at ThermoWorks for $74.25 (Save $24.75)
Tramontina Primaware 18-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set at Walmart for $35.96 (Save $14.01)
Zwilling Pro 8-Inch Chef's Knife at Zwilling for $149.99 (Save $40.01)
The best post Cyber Monday tech deals
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa at Amazon for $17.99 (Save $12)
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa at Amazon for $29.99, backordered through December 6 (Save $20)
Amazon Echo Show (2nd Generation) at B&H for $149.99 (Save $80)
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids' Edition at Amazon for $79.99 (Save $60)
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet at Amazon for $79.99, backordered through December 15 (Save $70)
Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell at Bed Bath & Beyond for $179 (Save $50)
Google Nest Hub Max 10-Inch Smart Display with Google Assistant at Best Buy for $179.99 (Save $50)
Google Nest Learning Thermostat at Best Buy for $199.99 (Save $50)
Ring Video Doorbell at Amazon for $69.99, backordered through December 20 (Save $30)
Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Chime Pro at Amazon or $169.99 (Save $80)
Roku Streaming Stick+ at Amazon for $29.99, backordered through December 17 (Save $20)
Roku Ultra Streaming Device at Amazon for $69.99, backordered through December 14 (Save $30)
Samsung Galaxy Note20 128GB 5G Unlocked at Samsung from $239.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $460)
Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB Unlocked at Samsung from $449.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $550)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G 256GB Unlocked at Samsung for $449.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $1,000)
Tile Mate (2020) at Amazon for $17.99, backordered through January 15 (Save $7)
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Cyber Monday 2020: The best post-Cyber Monday deals you can still shop